Brazilian President Denies Resignation Rumors Amid Corruption Scandal

“I will not resign”, Temer said in a televised message to the nation after the Supreme Federal Court chose to open an investigation regarding allegations made the previous day that he approved of payments to a former powerful lawmaker to keep quiet. The embattled Brazilian leader says he will fight allegations that h.

Mr Temer was placed under investigation by the police on Thursday after the recording emerged. It has been sharply criticized by those leading Brazil’s crackdown on corruption.

Thousands of people demonstrated against Temer on Thursday in the capital, Brasillia, and in Rio de Janeiro. Demonstrations calling for Temer’s resignation are set to take place on Sunday, AFP reports.

A top prosecutor has accused Brazil’s president Michel Temer of corruption and obstruction of justice.

The man Mr Temer allegedly condoned the bribery to – Eduardo Cunha – is in prison for corruption, money laundering and tax evasion.

He demanded a speedy investigation and hurled criticism at those he said illegally recorded him.

The report in O Globo has effectively destroyed his support among lawmakers, said Pedro Paulo Silveira, chief economist at the Nova Futura brokerage in São Paulo.

Temer said an audio recording purporting to show him discussing payment of hush money to a jailed politician had been “doctored”.

Joesley Batista made the confession to prosecutors as part of plea-bargain testimony related to the scandal surrounding JBS, which has been investigated for alleged bribes paid to meat inspectors and purportedly irregular loans from state development bank BNDES to its holding company, J&F Investimentos. He accused Batista of buying “large quantities of dollars to cause chaos on the exchange market” before giving the tape to prosecutors.

Temer, 76, now faces two immediate problems.

A leading newspaper, O Globo, reported Wednesday that prosecutors had recordings of Mr. Temer purportedly encouraging payments allegedly meant to silence former speaker of the House Eduardo Cunha, who was jailed in October awaiting trial on charges of corruption and money laundering.

“Resignation is the easiest way to resolve this“, said Senator Ana Amelia, from the PP, who had supported Rousseff’s impeachment previous year.

Mr Temer is already deeply unpopular in Brazil but his centre-right party has been able to govern as part of a coalition.

Temer was due to address the country on Friday evening.

The Wall Street Journal reported Joesley Batista told officials that Temer had asked him on multiple occasions for amounts totaling at least $2.2 million. The leftist Workers’ Party of Rousseff scents the chance for revenge. The company generally wields enormous influence among Brazilians because of its popular soap operas and media dominance. The jailed politician’s testimony could reportedly implicate scores of politicians, including the president.

Janot says that Temer and Sen. However, they appear to have had a falling out during a growing investigation into corruption involving the state oil giant Petrobras. With a formal investigation now opened, Janot’s will now decide whether his case is strong enough to send it for consideration by the Chamber of Deputies in Congress. He has promised to appeal if a court tries to remove him from office.

The pressure built against Temer throughout the day.

“I will not step down”, he said after hours of consultations.

“All this corruption is regrettable and as a Brazilian I feel shame”, he said.

