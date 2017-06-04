Brian Molefe challenges his removal as Eskom CEO

Molefe’s stint as Eskom chief executive officially came to an end on Friday, just three weeks after he was reappointed to the post, the power utility’s board confirmed.

Molefe has launched an urgent application in the Labour Court in Johannesburg to have the decision to remove him declared invalid, the Timeslive website reported.

Ex Eskom CEO Brian Molefe is not done with the power utility yet, and is challenging his dismissal.

Molefe left Eskom under a cloud in November past year after he was implicated in former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s report on state capture.

Following a harsh backlash from the African National Congress, the Democratic Alliance and the Economic Freedom Fighters an inter-ministerial committee concluded that Minister Brown should order the board to rescind Molefe’s appointment.

Molefe, who featured extensively in Madonsela’s report, has denied any links to the wealthy, politically connected Gupta family. When the retirement could not be processed, as Molefe is too young to meet the requirements, the Eskom board walked back on the cancelling of his contract, and reinstated him as CEO.

It later emerged that Molefe didn’t resign but was instead on unpaid leave.

It was only revealed in April 2017 that Molefe had not resigned as he and Eskom had stated in 2016, but had rather applied for early retirement.

Finance minister Malusi Gigaba said that the decision to reappoint Molefe has caused Eskom, the government and all involved a lot of reputational damage.

“In giving effect to and on the basis of the Minister’s directive contained in the letter dated 31 May 2017, it was resolved that the resolution of the Board of Directors taken on 02 May 2017 is rescinded”, said Eskom in a statement.