Britain may be heading for hung Parliament

The YouGov “model” suggests that Tory hopes of making massive gains in the West Midlands will be dashed when polling day comes on June 8. If Wednesday’s poll had used the previous poll’s methodology, it would have shown the Conservatives’ opinion poll lead narrowing by 6 percentage points, Panelbase said.

May called the election three years early in a bid to strengthen her slender majority in parliament going into the Brexit talks.

A Conservative victory in June 8’s election would give Britain the strongest hand in European Union divorce talks and lift sterling, economists polled by Reuters said, although almost as many felt a coalition government would secure the best Brexit deal.

The last time Britain faced a hung Parliament was in 2010 when lawmakers from the Lib Dems and the Conservatives formed a coalition government under the leadership of David Cameron.

The poll, commissioned by The Times, found that the Conservatives led by Prime Minister Theresa May have support of 42 percent of likely British voters, while Labour has 39 percent support, which is now within the margin of error.

The chances of leftist veteran Corbyn taking the helm of state seemed pretty slim in April, when May made a decision to call an out-of-cycle “snap” election.

YouGov’s analysis puts the Tories on 310 seats, down from the 330 they went into the election campaign with, and 16 short of a majority.

Sterling fell more than half a percent against the U.S. dollar to $1.28. Reckitt Benckiser and Shire were both up 1.1 per cent by mid-morning, with British American Tobacco is also up over 1 per cent and Vodafone shares also trading higher.

YouGov, using a technique called “Multilevel Regression and Post-stratification”, uses a range of factors including demographics, past elections and voter profiles to build a model which can come up with an estimate of how the vote will be split in individual constituencies.

(L-R) Liberal Democrats leader Tim Farron, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, Green Party co-leader Caroline Lucas, Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood, Home Secretary Amber Rudd, UKIP leader Paul Nuttall and SNP deputy leader Angus Robertson take part in the BBC Election Debate, May 31, 2017.

Dudley North, a Labour-held seat which the Tories could take, is a narrow Labour win, the model finds.

According to Shakespeare, the model correctly forecast the Brexit referendum result a year ago.

The poll, conducted by YouGov for The Times, is a campaign low for the government.

Corbyn has argued that May’s policy plans would create “war between generations”.

Mr. Shakespeare said the figures could change dramatically before June 8.