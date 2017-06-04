Britain’s main political parties suspend election campaign after London attack

The attack had harrowing echoes of the one on London’s Westminster Bridge when British Muslim convert Khalid Masood rammed his vehicle into pedestrians before crashing into the barriers surrounding parliament and then stabbing a police officer to death.

The death toll stands at six and a further 30 injured, police said.

But police were not immediately sure they had eliminated the threat – and “Blue Thunder” troops were deployed.

She said police believe there were three attackers and that all had been “neutralised”. “We went towards Borough Market and everyone went inside (the bar)”, one witness, who gave his name as Brian, 32, told Reuters.

He told the BBC: “They were stabbing everyone”.

Another witness called Eric told the BBC he had seen three men come out of the white van after hitting pedestrians and thought they were going to help.

She said she understood it was a “worrying time” and “there is going to be considerable concern by some people, and fear indeed amongst some people”.

“I threw something – there was a bike on the floor”.

“Armed response officers then responded very quickly and bravely and confronted the three male suspects who were shot and killed in Borough Market”.

Staff and customers hid in a cellar at one restaurant while there were reports of drinkers hurling chairs and pint glasses at the attackers.

One of the men suspected of being involved in the attack was shown in a photograph lying on the ground with canisters strapped to his body after he was shot by the police.

A van is reported to have ploughed into pedestrians on the bridge and people were reportedly stabbed at the popular food market in south London.

The injured also included a police officer who was one of the first responders on the scene and was stabbed in the face and leg. He received serious injuries, fortunately not life-threatening. His family has been informed.

“The suspects had been confronted and shot by the police within eight minutes of the first call”.

The trio were pictured wearing what appeared to be explosive vests, with police later confirming they were hoaxes. Hours after the attack the area remained sealed off and patrolled by armed police and counter-terrorism officers.

There has been no official claim of responsibility but attention will inevitable focus on Islamic extremists.

Less than two weeks ago, a suicide bomber killed 22 people at a pop concert by US singer Ariana Grande in Manchester in northern England, and in March a man killed five people after driving into a crowd of pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in central London.

The London Ambulance Service said 48 people had been taken to five hospitals across the city and a number of others had been treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Police were called at around 10.08pm to reports of a vehicle striking pedestrians on London Bridge.