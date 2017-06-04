Britain’s May to raise Manchester attack leaks with Trump

Army bomb disposal experts had arrived at the college.

“Historically, and almost philosophically, the USA and United Kingdom intel services follow different paths”, the official said on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to speak about the investigation.

Britain’s terror threat assessment has been hiked to “critical”, the highest level, meaning an attack is considered imminent.

On Wednesday evening, authorities arrested a female suspect in Manchester and a man in the English Midlands town of Nuneaton, bringing to seven the number of people detained in Britain in connection with the blast. The BBC reported that one of the men is Abedi’s brother.

In Manchester’s St. Ann’s Square, where a sea of floral tributes grew by the hour, a crowd sang the hometown band Oasis’ song “Don’t Look Back in Anger”.

A woman arrested on Wednesday in Blackley has been released without any charge, the police said earlier.

British security services are also upset that Abedi’s name was apparently leaked by US officials while British police were withholding it – and while raids were underway in Manchester and in Libya, where the bomber’s father lives.

“This damage is even greater when it involves unauthorised disclosure of potential evidence in the middle of a major counter-terrorism investigation”.

British Prime Minister Theresa May, who spoke about the matter with U.S. President Donald Trump at a North Atlantic Treaty Organisation summit in Brussels, said the countries’ partnership on defense and security was built on trust.

Images obtained by The New York Times newspaper showed a detonator that bomber Salman Abedi was said to have carried in his left hand, shrapnel including nuts and screws, and the shredded remains of a blue backpack. He criticised media for publishing such material.

DHS and intelligence agencies contacted by AFP would not comment on whether they were the ones who leaked the information.

Rudd said up to 3,800 soldiers could be deployed on Britain’s streets, taking on guard duties at places like Buckingham Palace and Downing Street to free up police to focus on patrols and investigation.

The Financial Times reported that such images are available across a restricted-access encrypted special global database used by government ordnance and explosives experts in about 20 countries allied with Britain.

She confirmed Abedi had recently returned from a visit to Libya, and said the nature of the attack suggested he may have had support.

The BBC said Manchester Police hoped to resume normal intelligence relationships soon but was now furious.

The Manchester attack has caused revulsion across the world because it targeted children and teenagers, who make up the bulk of Grande’s fan base.

Fifteen-year-old Millie Robson, wearing one of Grande’s T-shirts, told the queen she had won VIP tickets to the pop star’s concert.

USA channel ABC News reported that police had found a kind of bomb-making workshop in Abedi’s home and he had apparently stockpiled enough chemicals to make additional bombs.

Police forensic investigators search the property of Salman Abedi over the concert bombing.

The force – which is leading the investigation on the ground – gives its information to National Counter-Terrorism, which then shares it across government and – because of the Five Eyes intelligence sharing agreement – with the US, Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

The latest controversy surrounding leaks comes as European security officials have been expressing concern about sharing intelligence with the U.S. after Trump discussed highly classified intelligence – apparently from an Israeli source – about the Islamic State group with senior Russian officials visiting the White House.