Britain’s Queen Elizabeth visits Manchester bombing casualties

Abedi withdrew £250 from a cash machine and went into the shopping centre in central Manchester, three days before his attack.

The suicide bomber’s identity has been revealed by the police as Salman Abedi, 22, a son of Libyan parents who fled their native country and sought refuge in Britain.

Monday’s terror attack on a concert at Manchester Arena killed 22 people and wounded more than 50, with numerous victims being children. “We are all different but we r free to enjoy each other’s company”, he wrote in a series of tweets about the aftermath of the terror attack that killed 22 and injured dozens of others. “This is not us”, the senior Abedi said.

The club dedicated their trophy to those killed, while manager Jose Mourinho said they would gladly exchange it if it could bring their lives back.

A large crowd had gathered at the Manchester Arena for famous United States pop singer’s concert on Monday.

But shortly after the interior minister complained, The New York Times newspaper again scooped British authorities and other media by publishing photographs from the scene of remnants of the bomb.

The UK’s National Police Chiefs’ Council described the “unauthorised disclosure” as a breach of trust which had potentially undermined a “major counter-terrorism investigation”.

“I remember Salman at his funeral vowing revenge”, a family friend told the Journal.

United Kingdom officials were reportedly angered on Wednesday night after The New York Times published images from the scene of the bombing carried out by Islamic State militant group (ISIS).

Asked whether he had any concerns about intelligence sharing within NATO, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada will continue to “collaborate” as usual with its allies.

Salman’s father Ramadan Abedi has also been arrested by the Libyan authorities on Wednesday.

It is not clear whether Abedi was staying at the flat in the days before the bombing or if it was being rented by someone else who he met there.

A Muslim community worker, who did not want to be identified, has told the BBC that two people who had known Abedi at college had made separate calls five years ago to a hotline to warn about his extremist views. According to ABC, at least eight other suspects allegedly connected to the attack have been arrested. A woman who was arrested in Blackley on Wednesday evening has been released.

Greater Manchester Police say two men were arrested overnight in Manchester and in the Withington area in the south of the city.

“This act of cowardice has no place in our religion”, said Fawzi Haffar, a trustee at the Didsbury mosque.

Speaking to Newsweek on Tuesday, top British and Belgian intelligence officials lamented the apparent willingness of the Americans to share information from an ally’s ongoing investigation, saying that Washington’s officials were much less disciplined than their European counterparts.

“In any case, the links with Daesh are proven”, he said, using a term for IS.

Soldiers will now also be sent to guard large public events.

British news website The Independent also reported bomb-making materials which could be primed for imminent attacks had been found in the raids following the Manchester bombing.

May was to hold a meeting of Britain’s emergency committee on Thursday before heading to Brussels.