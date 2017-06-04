British Airways cancels all flights out of London after computer system failure

Monday is a public holiday and many children were starting a one-week school holiday.

According to a BA spokesperson, the mysterious issue also affected its call center and website, not just computers handling flight information.

It also had a knock-on effect on the company’s operations around the world, The Guardian reported.

Customers were asked to check the airline’s website ba.com and its Twitter for any updates. The airline, which said there was no evidence the problem had been caused by a cyber attack, said terminals at Heathrow and Gatwick had become extremely congested because of the IT failure and all BA flights scheduled before 1700 GMT had been cancelled.

“All passengers whose flights were cancelled yesterday should not travel to the airport today unless they have already rebooked onto another flight”, the airport said.

It is possible the disruption may last several days, however, as planes and aircrew are returned to their positions and the backlog of passengers is cleared.

The airline apologised and said it was refunding and rebooking customers.

Wilson added: “We were told (it would be) about three hours for collecting bags, that all compensation will have to be done online, and that we are unable to rebook flights now because of the system being down”.

“When we finally boarded the captain came out and told us their computer systems were down worldwide”, she said.

“The terminals at Heathrow and Gatwick have become extremely congested and we have cancelled all flights from Heathrow and Gatwick before 6pm United Kingdom time today, so please do not come to the airports”, British Airways said in a statement.

He did not disclose whether passengers can book flights for tomorrow, much to customers’ disappointment, judging by the comments under the video.

Terry Page, 28-year-old man from London, who was flying on a BA to Texas, was trapped in a queue in Terminal 5 for two hours.

Filmmaker Philip Bloom tweeted that he was stuck on the tarmac at Heathrow after his delayed flight from Belfast, Northern Ireland, finally landed because there was no space for the aircraft to park.

“There are a significant number of bags at Heathrow which we will be reuniting with customers via couriers as soon as we can”. He and other passengers arrived, but their luggage did not.

Some flights from London’s Heathrow and Gatwick airports have resumed after a massive IT failure caused chaos, but further delays and cancellations are expected.

It is expecting to run a “near-normal” service at Gatwick and most flights from Heathrow to run as normal on Sunday.