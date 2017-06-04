British and Irish Lions squad announced for NZ tour opener

I am truly excited the Lions have such a good squad and will be playing quality opposition. It’s not that I want the All Blacks to lose, it’s that I want Dad to do well.

Asked to comment on such polls underscoring the Kiwi public’s lack of knowledge on the Lions, New Zealander Gatland said: “You’ve got to be very careful about what you say”.

“The statement, first of all is a win”, said Gatland.

“It’s all about winning at this level”.

Gavin said: “You posted a video on Youtube about why you should be selected, and I got an interview”.

Despite the limited buildup as players filtered into the training camps due to club commitments, coach Warren Gatland said he had chosen his side last week and they had spent much of it training together. It’s also huge for the fans as they have had a long wait to see the Lions. “And it will be how they arrive at that first Test for me, particularly the forward pack”.

“I was constantly panicking four years ago about when I was going to get a game and when I was going to pull through”.

“We let ourselves down the week before”. The pressure was huge.

Hansen insisted “when we tour we have total control over when we leave the country” in an early mind-games dig at the Lions – but the tourists were disinterested in engaging in any phoney war as they acclimatised to their new surroundings.

June 3: The 2017 Lions tour kicks off against the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians.

Henry coached the 2001 Lions to Australia, a tour that started with a bang, only to fizzle out to a series loss amid internal acrimony.

“I think it’s quite exciting”. Great captains, from England’s Martin Johnson to Ireland’s Willie John McBride, go down as history’s best rugby players. Who’s going to play blind-side flanker?

The integrated campaign features tour captain Sam Warburton, Rory Best and Greig Laidlaw in both stills and film, with activation in-store and across digital and social media channels.

“We have been a little bit at the mercy of the Super Rugby squads in terms of who can be released and through injuries”, McMillan added.

“You need to be able to win your first phase well and that’s an area that the All Blacks will target”.

The spectre of the double tackle from Tana Umaga and Keven Mealamu on Brian O’Driscoll that ended the Irish centre’s tour in 2005 still looms large over the All Blacks and Lions. “I know everyone has written us off and that’s a nice position to be in”.

Consequently the opening match against players from New Zealand’s semi-professional provincial competition will be eagerly watched as a sign of what to expect from the touring party. It is part of the biggest ever summer of sport on Sky Sports, which also includes the ICC Champion’s Trophy, The Open and F1.