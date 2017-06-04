British authorities searching for additional suspects in Manchester bombing

The security services has foiled 18 terror attacks since 2013 and five since March this year.

Britain’s domestic security service started one review last week, which will aim to quickly identify any glaring errors, while the other will be more in depth, the Guardian has learned. The home secretary said ISIS was trying to “weaponise” young Britons and defended the work of the UK’s security services following claims that warnings about Abedi were not followed up.

For the first time, suspected Islamist terrorists are being prevented from returning to the United Kingdom, the home secretary has said, as she warned that members of the Manchester bomber’s terror network could still be at large.

Explaining the decision to reduce the terror threat level from critical – its highest level – to severe, May said troops would also be withdrawn from the streets, another measure adopted after the bombing.

The change indicates an attack is highly likely, not imminently expected. The level had been raised to “critical” after Monday’s deadly bombing.

At least 17 raids have been carried out across the country since Monday’s attack, according to Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley, Britain’s senior police officer for counterterrorism.

Federal Bureau of Investigation agents are said to have informed British officials that the 22-year-old was part of a North African Islamic State cell based in the north west of England that was plotting an attack in the UK.

The authorities have released a photo of the bomber Salman Abedi who police believe assembled his device in an appartment in the city centre.

“What we do know, in engaging with the intelligence services and with the police and with the Border Force, we make sure that they have the tools to track them and to keep them out where we can”, Rudd said of those who may be aiming to return to Britain.

Rudd said yesterday: “It’s an ongoing operation”. I can’t believe he had been arrested.

In the wake of the attack it emerged British counter-terror authorities were grappling with 500 investigations into 3,000 individuals.

On Friday, UK Security Minister Ben Wallace told CNN in Manchester that there are “over 400 investigations now ongoing by the security services and police into terrorist planning or people thinking about terrorist planning”.

CCTV video was released today after being recorded last Monday in a Spar store close to the flat in the city where Salman Abedi, 22, was hours before the attack. I want to stress that this is a different item than the one he used in the attack.

May has seen her polling lead against Labour rival Jeremy Corbyn dwindle as campaigning restarted ahead of a June 8 general election, with her rival accusing her of overseeing a cut in police staff while she was interior minister.