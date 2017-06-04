British Lions 13 Provincial Barbarians 7: Warren Gatland’s side in unconvincing win

The fact that the match was going ahead as planned, on a pitch that had taken a battering after almost 24 hours of non-stop torrential rain, was testament to the brilliant drainage system and groundwork at Toll Stadium, and after an entertaining pre-match ceremony that featured a two-minute firework display minutes before the players emerged, a passionate and partisan New Zealand support oared on the Barbarians.

“To get the result not go our way at the end, looking at the boys, was honestly a bit disappointing, which kind of shows the way we played and the respect we got”.

The Lions are next in action on Wednesday (7 June) against the Blues (kick-off 08:35 BST). I don’t know what these markers are but the British & Irish Lions should definitely jettison them; it is far better to learn to turn two-on-one opportunities into tries. “It was a tough match, very tough”. But we would be a lot more anxious if we weren’t creating opportunities. “That was great for us – we have plenty of footage to work on some defensive things but for a first hit out I am pretty pleased”.

Gatland was impressed by the impact the bench had, but is unlikely to draw definitive conclusions on potential Test candidates after just one match. The Saracens fly half’s first contribution was to release Ross Moriarty – another of the few players who can be pleased with his contribution – into the Barbarians 22, with the ball eventually finding its way back onto Farrell’s hands to ship it to Watson to cross the line.

The Lions coach said he would never use the schedule as an excuse for a slow start, but did say that in an ideal world they would have had a complete week in New Zealand before playing their first match.

That was a mistake followed by Sir Clive Woodward in 2005 in New Zealand, the last time the Lions toured there, who, by his own admission, was “the wrong man for the job”.

Paul doesn’t pull any punches in his assessment of Gatland’s side: “If coach Warren Gatland had a worst case scenario in mind for the Lions performance, his team surpassed it. The ideal scenario would’ve been to have a week in New Zealand before the first game”. So we knew it was going to be hard in terms of adjusting to that and preparing in such a short period.

“We’ve done community stuff yesterday where the guys have been sitting in cars for five hours, coming up and probably still recovering from the effects of that flight as well”.

They made a flying start to the game, which stemmed from Iain Henderson’s failure to take the kick-off, and the only problem for the Barbarians is that they lacked the cutting edge needed to convert the pressure into points. “Getting that game under our belt today is going to hold us in good stead going forward”.