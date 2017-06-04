British police arrest 12 as Londoners recall night of terror

“It is time to say enough is enough”, Prime Minister Theresa May said Sunday.

Police said a van plowed into pedestrians on London Bridge, then drove to the nearby Borough Market where the assailants went on a stabbing rampage.

The ruling Conservative Party and the opposition Labour Party suspended election campaigning Sunday.

Emergency officials said 48 people, including two police officers, were treated at hospitals across London. “If I had fallen over they probably would have killed me”. “Our society should continue to function in accordance with our values”.

He added the discussion was only in the “infancy stage” and it was far from being confirmed. “If we don’t get smart it will only get worse”. “Today, we will all grieve for their loss”. This morning, police announced the arrest of 12 people in east London.

London police said officers killed the attackers within eight minutes of arriving at the scene.

– Meanwhile, the One Love Manchester benefit concert will be held tonight for the victims of the May 22 terrorist attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

USA media are alleging that discussions are underway at the White House about the President flying in later this week despite the fact the United Kingdom goes to the polls on Thursday in the General Election. She said five credible plots have been disrupted since March.

A line of police tape was put in place around the flat and crowds of locals looked on as officers guarded the perimeter. Campaigning will resume Monday for the election Thursday.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan dismissed US President Donald Trump’s criticisms of his handling of the terror attack Saturday in his city, saying he had “more important things to do” than respond to an “ill-informed” tweet, his office said. “We will never let these cowards win and we will never be cowed by terrorism”, he said.

The Muslim Council of Britain also condemned the attack and praised the emergency services.

“We believe three people were involved, but we still have got some more inquiries to do to be 100 percent confident in that”, he said.

Three suspected terrorists also were killed in Saturday night’s attack, the third in Britain in less than three months.

It was a remarkably rapid response that was bound to have saved many lives.

The assault unfolded over a few terrifying minutes Saturday, starting when a van veered off the road and barrelled into pedestrians on busy London Bridge. The van eventually crashed into a railing, and three men jumped out of the vehicle and ran into the bars and restaurants at Borough Market.

Heavily armed police officers responded to the bridge attack, and more officers rushed to investigate reports of stabbings at the market. Masood was shot dead by police. Police fired 50 bullets to stop the violence, killing the three attackers and wounding one member of the public.

“Last night saw another appalling and tragic incident in London, something we hoped we would not see again”, Dick said.

Some Londoners attempted to fend off the knifemen by throwing chairs, glasses and bottles at them as they attempted to attack people in restaurants and bars. May has characterized the attack as the work of Islamic extremists but no group has claimed responsibility yet.

Saturday’s attack was reminiscent of another on Westminster Bridge on March 22, when Khalid Masood, 52, drove a vehicle into pedestrians, killing four people.

The Metropolitan Police force declared the attacks “terrorist incidents”.