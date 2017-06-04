British police round up 12 people linked to London attack

Armed police responding to the attacks shot the terrorists dead.

“It is time to say enough is enough”, she said in a televised statement outside her Downing Street office, where flags few at half-mast.

Gerard Vowls, 47, said he saw a woman repeatedly stabbed, and threw chairs, glasses and bottles at the attackers in a bid to stop them. The attacks came less than two weeks after a suicide bomber killed 22 people, including children, at a concert by U.S. singer Ariana Grande in Manchester in northern England.

According to the local authorities, at least seven people were killed and 48 more injured. After running over pedestrians on the bridge, authorities said three assailants jumped out of their van and began stabbing people in a nearby fashionable bar area.

A large area on the south bank of the River Thames remained cordoned off Sunday, and police told people to avoid the area.

There were a number of different reports in the immediate aftermath of the attack, with witnesses reporting bodies lying on the ground and victims having had their throats cut. “That’s because they used knives and a truck”.

“We ran for like 100 metres and then saw loads of police cars turned up and there was kind of a period of quite intense gunfire”, he said. She still took time to smile at a wheelchair user and warn him: “You take care, sweetheart”.

The Conservatives, Labour and the SNP all said on Sunday they would temporarily suspend campaigning for the 8 June general election. It is not clear if campaigning will resume in the final days before the vote.

The Sun reports that Sainsburys, a popular supermarket chain, delivered sandwiches to emergency worker at London Bridge. Forensic investigators could be seen working on the bridge, where buses and taxis stood abandoned.

A benefit concert for victims of that attack was scheduled for Sunday in Manchester.

Dozens of stunned people left the area with their hands on their heads as heavily armed police fanned across the crowded capital. The suspects were wearing what looked like explosive vests but these were later established to be fake. May said the assailants’ aim had been to sow panic.

Pictures posted on social media of one of the raids showed police surrounding some of the suspects as they lay face-down on the ground outside the block of flats.

At least 30 others were taken to five hospitals, the London Ambulance Service said. He was later described as being in stable condition with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Trump’s appeal for his travel ban, which he says is needed to protect Americans from terrorist attacks, followed his emergency request that the Supreme Court reinstate the executive order that would bar people entering the United States from six predominantly Muslim countries.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan issued a statement condemning “a deliberate and cowardly attack on innocent Londoners and visitors to our city enjoying their Saturday night”.

A police officer horseback had to manage crowds after the attack.

Holly Jones, a BBC reporter who was on the bridge as the attack took place, said the van drove at high speed, veering into pedestrians. Khan did use those words in a television interview, but it was to reassure Londoners about a stepped up police presence they might see: “No reason to be alarmed”.