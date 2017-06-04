British police rush to London Bridge after reports of van hitting pedestrians

Three men have been shot dead after killing six and injuring 48 more with a van and knife attack in London.

Another witness told the BBC she saw a speeding white van veering into pedestrians.

“When I open the door I see three dead people on the floor”, he said.

The top priority of police now is to find out more about “these individuals who carried out the attack and the background to it”, Dick said.

“We ran for like 100 meters and then saw loads of police cars turned up and there was kind of a period of quite intense gunfire”, he said.

She said she understood it was a “worrying time” and “there is going to be considerable concern by some people, and fear indeed amongst some people”.

The violence turned a summery Saturday night in an area packed with bars and restaurants into a scene of panic and chaos, with officers running through crowded streets screaming for people to flee and lifeboats drafted to help clear the area.

Transport for London said busy London Bridge station was closed at the request of police. The Foreign Ministry also tweeted its condemnation of the attack.

The incident is the third terror attack in the United Kingdom in three months following the vehicle and knife attack in Westminster in March, which left five people dead, and the Manchester bombing less than two weeks ago, in which 22 people were killed.

Another witness called Gerard said the suspects stabbed a series of people near Borough Market and shouted, “This is for Allah”. “God bless!” Trump said in a tweet. Police officers yelled at people to run from the area.

Grande, who visited victims of the Manchester attack in the hospital on Friday, found herself confronted with another terror attack.

Tamara Alcolea, 24, who works as a bartender in a pub called Southwark Rooms, which is near the bridge, said the first indication that something was wrong was when she heard that someone had been stabbed in the proximity of London Bridge.

“They are bound together by the single evil ideology of Islamist extremism that preaches hatred, sows division, and promotes sectarianism”, she said.

A Downing Street spokesman said: “The Prime Minister is in contact with officials and is being regularly updated on the incident at London Bridge”.

“(The man) said he had been stabbed in the neck and I was holding his bandage and wound while he was talking to the police”.

“We saw injured people on the road, injured people on the pavement”, witness Will Heaven told Sky News.

Katie then took the mic, as the crowd clapped and told them: ‘Thanks for coming, I wanted to perform.

“That vehicle continued to drive from London Bridge to Borough Market”.

AFP reporters saw two police helicopters over the area and several roads were shut down.

I tried to help as many people as I could but I was defenceless. I’d say there are about four severely injured people. They asked Londoners to “remain calm but be alert and vigilant”.

U.S. President Donald Trump first responded to the attack by saying that his administration’s controversial proposal to ban travel from six predominantly Muslim countries should be implemented.

“We don’t believe there is but we must make absolutely certain … and as I said we have a very large investigation ongoing and we will be seeking to establish whether anyone else was working with or assisting in any way, or helping in the planning of this attack in the way that you would expect”.