British Pound Falls Ahead Of Next Week’s Election

Previous opinion polls suggested Prime Minister Theresa May’s party would increase its majority of 17 seats.

Nervous traders are treading cautiously after pollsters incorrectly guessed the outcome of the U.S. election and the Brexit vote.

The poll, conducted by YouGov for The Times, is a campaign low for the government.

The latest YouGov analysis has been released, and it shows that Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party have closed the gap even further on Theresa May’s Tories.

Kathleen Brooks, research director at City Index Direct, added: “At this late stage of the United Kingdom election campaign, the pollsters are more divided on the size of the Conservative Party’s lead than at any other time during the election”.

Labor, the largest opposition party, is projected to gain about 30 seats, according to the first forecast based on individual constituencies rather than national vote shares, putting the Conservatives 16 seats short of a majority in parliament.

But if she fails to beat the 12-seat majority her predecessor David Cameron won in 2015, her electoral gamble will have failed and her authority will be seriously undermined.

The government’s attempt to portray the Labour Party as the weaker one on economic policy has also struggled at points, with concerns, including from business, voiced about the Conservative Party’s commitments on toughening the immigration regime, to bring net migration figures down to tens of thousands from hundreds of thousands.

Mr Cooke said: “The more people see of Jeremy Corbyn, the more they appreciate what he is trying to do, the wheels seem to be coming off the Tory wagon”. “Set free from the shackles of European Union control, we will be a great, global trading nation once again bringing new jobs and new opportunities for ordinary working families here at home”, Mrs May said.

May could actually lose seats on her party’s 2015 General Election results, dealing a massive blow to her and her ability to negotiate on a Brexit deal in the immediate aftermath of the election.

“I have the plan for the Brexit negotiations but I’ve also got a plan to build a stronger and more prosperous Britain and I’m confident we can do that because I believe in Britain and I believe in the British people”.

“Debate their record, debate their plans, debate their proposals and let the public make up their mind”, said Corbyn, who was joined at Wednesday’s debate by representatives of smaller parties, including Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron and UK Independence Party chief Paul Nuttall.

May was heavily criticized for sending Home Secretary Amber Rudd to represent the Conservatives.

She gave no answer, but said the election was a crucial choice, with her promising to negotiate the best Brexit deal for Britain when negotiations start with Brussels just days after the election.