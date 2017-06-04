British Prime Minister Theresa May falters over record on public services

On the BBC1 programme, she hit out at Corbyn with her election mantra that he could only get into Downing Street “propped up by the Lib Dems and the Scottish Nationalists”.

It should be absolutely obvious to anyone who thinks about it for themselves that such rhetoric is obviously created to prepare public opinion for a socially and economically ruinous Tory flounce away from the Brexit negotiating table.

Among those aged 35 to 54, the split was 52% for the Conservatives and 34% for Labour.

Ipsos MORI also found that 78% of voters say they have definitely decided who they will vote for next week while 20% may change their mind.

When Britain’s June 8 snap election was announced just a few weeks ago, the outcome seemed a done deal. Despite some senior campaign figures dismissing polls showing a narrow Tory lead, the campaign appears to be treating the trend as real, and not merely a pre-election blip.

As for those further afield, the Labour party is a lot more popular bet with people living in Ireland, USA and Germany, whereas countries such as Australia, Spain and France are lapping up the shorter odds available for the Tories.

However, if the latest polls are wrong – and they have previously underestimated Conservative support – and Ms May wins a sizeable victory, she will axe current finance minister Philip Hammond and replace him with interior minister Amber Rudd, the Daily Telegraph reported.

In contrast, if opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn – who voted against European Union membership in 1975 – can entice enough younger pro-EU supporters out to vote Labour in the hope of a “softer” Brexit, he could be in with a chance.

Conservative leader Theresa May would walk back into Downing Street with a thumping majority, effortlessly stomping all over her hapless rival, Jeremy Corbyn. Prime Minister Theresa May would extend her Conservative government’s majority in Parliament – a move that would help her push through some of the trickier parts of the ongoing Brexit negotiations. The Labour Party’s chances, much to everyone’s disbelief, are greater than they have been in years when it comes to taking full power of the nation.

May dropped 12 points to 43% when voters were asked whether they were satisfied with her doing her job. Both of them find dissatisfaction with 50% of voters.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn pounced on the opportunity to tar his opponent by association with Europe’s bogeyman Friday. “The Tories are now trying to pitch the young against the old”. Some news outlets argued that the controversy had cost May 5 percentage points off her lead.

Pressed over his willingness to push the nuclear button in the face of an imminent threat, the Labour leader said: “I think the idea of anyone ever using a nuclear weapon anywhere in the world is utterly appalling and awful…”