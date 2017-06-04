With a week before the United Kingdom election, Labour seems to have the momentum, while PM Theresa May’s aloof style is putting off voters. The selloff was largely triggered by a poll that shows the margin of victory for the Conservatives declined to just 6 percent after this month’s deadly bombing in Manchester that has taken the lives of 23 people.

One positive for Corbyn and the Labour party is the SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon’s support for a “progressive alliance” to lock the Conservatives out of Westminster.

Labour has narrowed the gap with the Conservatives to a new low of three points as Jeremy Corbyn’s party won its highest poll result for more than three years.

The gains didn’t last long, however, as a separate YouGov poll on Wednesday night showed the Conservatives had a slender 3 point lead over Labour.

Data collected by YouGov suggested that the Tories could lose up to 20 of the 330 seats they held in the last parliament, and Labour could gain nearly 30 seats.

An ICM poll for the Guardian on Tuesday showed Labour gaining ground – a trend consistent with other pollsters – but suggested the Tories were still enjoying a healthy advantage.

May’s poll lead started to contract sharply after she set out plans on May 18 to make some elderly people pay a greater share of their care costs, a proposal dubbed the “dementia tax” by opponents.

If the projection is right, it would be a disaster for the Prime Minister. “She can’t be bothered so why should you?”

Elsewhere, the Liberal Democrats are on 7 per cent from 8 per cent, UKIP remain on 4 per cent and votes for other parties are at 8 per cent from 7 per cent.

May’s performance on Monday’s live television questioning was widely seen as weak and she has declined subsequent debates.

“May’s lead has fallen because she has run an inept, cliched campaign, thinking that a “strong and stable” slogan could suffice rather than a serious range of thought-out policies”, Professor John Tonge, one of Britain’s leading experts on political sciences, told Xinhua on Wednesday.

Rebutting questions from journalists during a visit to factory workers in Bath, southwest England, May denied she was scared of the scrutiny.

Meanwhile, on the next Prime Minster market Theresa May is at the longest odds she has been since calling the election at 2/13, but still clearly ahead of Jeremy Corbyn who is at 13/2.

“Debates where the politicians are squabbling among themselves doesn’t do anything for the process of electioneering”.