Brown expecting to coach Warriors in Game 1 of NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors coach, no stranger to the vagaries of life intersecting with his professional goals, is not near himself as his team tries to win its second National Basketball Association championship in three years and wipe out bitter memories of last June.

Slam! magazine contributing editor Farmer Jones joined Off The Ball to discuss the “match up that everyone’s anticipated since last June’s unforgettable series”. He went back to Cleveland and brought them their first championship in a half century! This is the third time in the last 3 years that these teams will have faced each other in the Finals, something that has never happened in National Basketball Association history until now. Cleveland will have to slow down a team that has been clobbering teams by 16.3 points per game in the postseason.

“These are the two best teams and if you were on one of these two teams you were hopeful that you’d be here at the end”, Korver said Wednesday, a day before the teams meet for the third straight Finals. They still have Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson. James was in Los Angeles most of last summer working with his production company.

However, James is defending the title this time around.

So confident is Cleveland in James’ ability that the Cavaliers essentially ceded home-court advantage to Boston in the conference finals so James could sit and rest during the final game of the regular season. The good news for the Cavaliers is, both those teams lost Game 1.

Kerr, who said Monday that his status is “up in the air”, led the Warriors in practice this week for the first time since he took a leave of absence to see a back specialist at Duke, where he underwent a procedure to fix a spinal fluid leak. And the only thing that we should be hoping for now is that both teams perform at full strength. You can listen to Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers live streaming of 2017 NBA Finals by signing up with a one-time payment of $9.99.

Finally, while a traditional NBA League Pass package is no longer available for purchase, there is NBA League Pass Audio. It’s so hard to actually do any type of comparison – much less a cross-era comparison – and there isn’t a necessarily a lot of thought being put into the comparisons. LeBron has won three world titles in his six consecutive trips to the NBA Finals. Barnes was a key reserve on the “We Believe” team in 2007 that made it to the second round of the playoffs and said his heart never left the East Bay. It may be the third go-round in this Cavs-Warriors Finals matchup, but this one could be the best yet.

“That’s when they become very risky because those guys, they sprint down the lane, they sprint to the 3-point line, they put a lot of pressure on your defense”, James said. Good thing. almost two years ago he had routine back surgery and lingering complications from the procedure have rendered him unable to do what he’s done masterfully since joining the Warriors in 2014 – coach from the bench.

Kyrie Irving and LeBron James may get all the headlines, but Love has quietly been a dominant force during the Cavs postseason.

Today is the 13th anniversary of that team’s Eastern Conference Finals-clinching victory over the Indiana Pacers.

When asked recently about the Finals matchup, Golden State’s jump-shooting wizard Steph Curry referred to Cleveland as the “quote unquote” National Basketball Association champions. His coach that year was Mike Brown, who has served as acting coach for the Warriors while Steve Kerr is out following complications from back surgery.