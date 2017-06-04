Browns trade LB Demario Davis to Jets for DB Calvin Pryor

Fantasy Impact Pryor, the former 18th overall pick in the 2014 draft, was dealt to the Browns Thursday.

In exchange for Pryor, the Browns will send linebacker Demario Davis to the Jets. Through 44 games, Pryor has registered 184 tackles, two interceptions, 14 passes defended, two forced fumbles and half of a sack. He has a slightly underwhelming career statline with 191 total tackles, 2 Ints, 0.5 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles.

The Browns had the 21st-ranked pass defense in the league last season, and Pro Football Focus ranked the secondary 28th in the league.

“We appreciate Calvin’s time and contributions to our organization and wish him nothing but the best in Cleveland”, said Maccagnan.

Trade and release rumors swirled around Pryor after the 2017 NFL Draft, when the Jets opted to take two safeties early on.

The Jets will eat up Pryor’s signing bonus ($1.136 million) in dead money, but they freed up the cap space from his fully guaranteed base salary ($1.587 million).

They also traded linebacker Demario Davis back to where he played prior to joining the Browns as a free agent.

No picks in 15 games previous year in the safety spot, the Jets then drafted safeties Adams and Marcus Maye in the first two rounds.

Pryor was picked in the 2014 first round, and after a promising 2015, his play regressed badly past year, particularly in coverage.

It could be as simple as a new coach and GM (Pryor was drafted by head coach Rex Ryan and general manager John Idzik) deciding to cut bait on a player they didn’t draft after giving him a shot in their system.

So it remains to be seen who’ll receive snaps at linebacker alongside Collins and Kirksey when the Browns feature three of them. This will raise questions about Harris’ future, as he’s 33 years old and entering the final year of his contract. Pryor is scheduled to make $1.6 million and Davis $3.7 million. Now Cleveland is hoping a fresh start can give Pryor a second chance at being a legitimate impact player on defense. The main reason for this trade was to avoid any locker room controversy that Pryor might cause before it happened. For that I’m thankful to the one who’s in control, the man upstairs.