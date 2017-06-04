Bryce Harper-Hunter Strickland Fight Erupts in MLB Brawl

It’s very possible that the Giants have expressed their anger over Strickland’s actions already to the Nationals.

Strickland hit Harper in apparent retaliation for the two home runs Harper hit against him way back during the 2014 NLDS, a series the Giants won. Harper was not amused, he stepped out from the batters box and pointed his bat at Strickland before charging the mound. Thinking better of it he threw it to the side and both men engaged in a few blows before both teams rushed to the mound. They’ve seen how long it took for other Giants players to reach Strickland, how the focus of the San Francisco players was not about widening the brawl and playing out other grievances; rather, a group of Giants hauled away an enraged Strickland.

Harper’s errant helmet tossHarper charged the mound and landed a punch to Strickland’s face after Strickland drilled him with a 98-mph fastball, but Harper’s helmet toss was about as accurate as 50 Cent’s infamous first pitch. Both players were ejected.

Both managers had something to say about the incident following the game, but Giants’ manager Bruce Bochy surprisingly agreed the pitch that hit Harper seemed intentional.

All the talk after the game was about the melee that had ensued. Strickland claimed Harper had beaten him on a couple pitches over the middle of the plate in previous at bats against him, so going inside was his best bet to get him out.

“I don’t want to go into a baseball game trying to fight somebody, especially when it’s in the past, so in the past it’s not even relevant anymore, ” Harper said. The Nats failed to win the series even with those two homers, as evidenced by the World Series banner that now resides at AT&T. I don’t know. In that situation, you see red. “You either go to first base or you go after him, and I chose to go after him”. “He didn’t come up and in toward my face like some guys do, so I respect him on that level”.

Bryce Harper goes after Hunter Strickland after an HBP and then Mike Morse and Jeff Samardzija are collateral damage. He should be thinking about wearing that ring home every single night.

Memorial Day boutThe Nationals and Giants were wearing Memorial Day caps and jerseys, so one person set Monday’s fight to Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the U.S.”.

“There were some big guys tumbling around out there”, Giants catcher Buster Posey said. “I wouldn’t really enjoy getting hit for something …”

Posey explained himself after the game, and wasn’t apologetic.

As former manager Dusty Baker said, “It was a long time ago but in baseball, you carry grudges for a long time”. “So I think it was an overreaction by Bryce Harper”.

They say time heals all wounds but for Strickland, it hasn’t been long enough. Today’s was the first of a three game set in San Francisco.