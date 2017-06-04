Bryn Gatland tops father Warren at Lions’ opening match

The Scottish scrum-half pulled on the famous jersey for the first match of the 2017 tour, emulating his uncle Roy, who played on the 1983 tour.

Gatland hailed Farrell’s big-match temperament in digging the Lions out of a hole after he initiated the play that led to Anthony Watson’s crucial try, but the head coach insisted Sexton can still compete for a Test shirt.

The Lions would fail to trouble the scoreboard again in the first half, with a late chance going begging as Jonathan Joseph was held up, but the second half would at least be an improvement. “The plan is everyone gets a start in the first three games, and I’ve been continually saying that”.

It is expected that Lions boss Warren Gatland will ring the changes for the game as he seeks to give everyone as much game time as possible before the first Test with the All Blacks on June 24th.

Greg Laidlaw took over the Lions’ kicking duties after the break and narrowed the gap to one point with a handy penalty.

“It was key to win and we left a fair few opportunities out there”, he said.

Asked if Sexton’s hard night leaves him trailing the Saracens man for the No10 Test jersey, Gatland replied: “I think that’s pretty unfair in making an assessment like that”.

“It was tough, they played well”.

Hopefully, by then, they will have gelled as a squad and Gatland will know just who will make up a side that can challenge the world champions on their home soil.

“Yes we were a bit rusty, of course we were, but I come back to the opportunities we created”. But we would be a lot more anxious if we weren’t creating opportunities.

“How could a team stacked with nothing but internationals for so long look so leaden footed, so lacking in confidence they took kicks at goal instead of looking for tries from a lineout, so lacking in co-ordination and attacking ideas?”

However, he said the pace of the game in New Zealand could prove decisive, with a massive step up needed for the clash on Wednesday against Super Rugby’s Blues in Auckland.

Laidlaw, who has made 58 appearances for Scotland, is confident the Lions will look a better outfit in the meeting with the Blues at Eden Park.

Gatland added that players and coaching staff, despite taking sleeping pills, have struggled to get some shut-eye.

“Time together in the saddle will be very important now in training, putting together combinations and the team that goes out together on Wednesday, that is the next task in hand”.