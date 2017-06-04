Buffon: I can not explain why Juventus played like we did

The Galacticos couldn’t do it.

Mario Mandzukic, with one of the best goals you will ever see in the Champions League, had equalised for Juventus, after Ronaldo, who else, had opened the scoring for Real Madrid, but once the referee blew the whistle to get the second half started, there was only one team. Real Madrid deserved to win in the second half. “It’s been a spectacular year”, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane said.

“Zidane believes in us a lot”, Ronaldo said.

“It’s a big disappointment, because we thought that we’d done everything necessary to play this final and finally win it”, Buffon, who has never won the Champions League, told Mediaset Premium.

His second on Saturday, to make it 3-1 in the 64th minute, put the game beyond Juve and made him top scorer in this season’s Champions League with 12 goals – one more than Barcelona’s Lionel Messi, who he is constantly compared to. It turned out they just had the wrong galactico. Defensively, they were too vulnerable to consistently win La Liga.

It was the Spanish side that created the first chance after the restart, with Luka Modric finding some space outside the box and letting fly with a strike that Gianluigi Buffon was able to get across to deal with.

Juventus looked in good form and were pressing their opponents back after the first goal in search for an equaliser.

But Zidane had all the right answers this season.

No player can now light up the biggest games and occasions like Cristiano Ronaldo. “They played really well in defence”.

Juventus, an Italian Serie A club based in Turin, lost the match 4-1. Ask Rafa Benitez or Jose Mourinho, for instance.

The Frenchman brushed off the compliments that came his way after this victory in Cardiff. It’s a long season, but I’m motivated, I’m happy. A vested interest may be also at the heart of Perez’s satisfaction, having personally facilitated Zidane’s route into the most hard coaching role in world football since hanging up his boots. Juve might have been rocked but they surged again, producing a superb team move at the end of which Mandzukic scored one of the great Champions League final goals. It’s time to give Zizou real respect for his managerial feats.

The incident occurred shortly after Real Madrid’s third goal of the game. Undoubtedly, the team’s relentless mentality is in large part driven by the former Manchester United man.

“I am very happy – an incredible season again”.

“My age is just a number,”he said. I feel like a young boy”.

The goal took him past many footballing greats of present and the past. We’ve worked very hard all season and everyone’s been important – that’s been the key for us this season.