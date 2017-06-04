Buffon: I have one more chance to win the Champions League

The excellent match displayed highly acclaimed performances by two Croatian footballers, Luka Modrić for Real Madrid and Mario Mandžukić for Juventus.

Particularly after the world player of the year ensured Madrid pulled off one of soccer’s hardest feats, becoming the first team to successfully defend their Champions League title.

“To win at home is a dream come true, ” Bale told BT Sport.

“It would be the greatest joy of my career, together with the World Cup, because it would nearly be a reward – the end of a very difficult road paved by bravery, stubbornness and hard work”.

“I’ve worked tirelessly to get fit and these are your rewards”.

His first effort was his club’s 500th in the competition. “It was a good choice of mine and my coach and I’m very happy for how I’ve finished”.

“This becomes easier thanks to the family we have formed together. As a team we played very well in the quarter-finals, the semi-finals and today, but you need a guy to score the goals and he did it again”, said the Germany global.

Real Madrid celebrate with the trophy after winning the UEFA Champions League Final against Juventus at the National Stadium of Wales in Cardiff, June 3, 2017.

Ronaldo was handed the man-of-the-match award by Sir Alex Ferguson, his former manager at Manchester United, after a display that made Madrid fans who have previously whistled him look all the more absurd.

Asked what had been most important in his team’s success, Zidane said that hard work allied to natural talent had been the key. “I speak already a few times about that. This year awesome again last year incredible too”.

The people who criticised me have to put the guitar back in its case, again.

“If I knew it was going to end like this, I would sign up for it every season”.

“It was a spectacular final”, he said.

Ronaldo underscored his status as Europe’s most lethal striker with the first and third goals as Real were crowned champions of Europe for a record-extending 12th time.

Juventus boss Max Allegri also has a fully-fit squad to choose from. As a team we played very good in the quarterfinals, semifinals and today but at the end you need a guy to score to win this title and he did.