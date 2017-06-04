Buffon vows to take one more shot at winning Champions League

With Ronaldo, the numbers always keep climbing.

Cristiano Ronaldo added yet another feather to his illustrious hat when he dragged in a Dani Carvajal cross, from just outside the box in the 20th minute to give Real Madrid the lead in the elusive Champions League Cup final against Juventus, at Cardiff. Nobody had held and kept the so-called “Big Cup” for more than 12 months since AC Milan defended it in 1990.

“The second half was better”.

“We won a double that will be in history”.

Madrid began the second half strong, with Isco and Luka Modric heavily involved while Juve were pushed back.

Madrid will begin next season with two hard matches against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup. Their league chase, a sapping joust with Barcelona, went to the final game of the Primera Liga.

“Madrid pressed down on the accelerator”, said Max Allegri, Juventus’s manager. “We have the world’s best players and plenty of youth”.

“I love football. I have the chance to be with this great club, with this great squad”. All summing up to 600 goals in 855 games.

Ronaldo received the Man of the Match award from former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson, and took the moment to further heap praise on his and Real’s season. “I feel like a young boy”.

Juventus played the last six minutes with 10 men, after substitute Juan Cuadrado got booked twice inside 18 minutes, before substitute Marco Asensio hit the fourth after Marcelo’s fine pass.

“The 12th of a Madrid for the ages”, said El Mundo to hail Madrid’s dominance of Europe’s premier club competition in recent seasons. “But I keep saying that every season”. “This year awesome again, last year incredible too”. The champions of Germany were dispatched in the quarter-finals.

Local media cited older Juventus fans present as saying the panic had evoked painful memories of the 1985 Heysel disaster, in which 39 mostly Italian fans died when fans were crushed by a collapsing wall before the start of that year’s European Cup final, against Liverpool.