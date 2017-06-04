Built-In Chrome Ad Blocker Coming Early 2018

Google worked with the industry group the Coalition for Better Ads to determine which ads were the most irritating.

In other words, Google will attempt to use Chrome to cut off ad revenue on websites that serve low-quality ads, as deemed by the aforementioned standards. This allows sites to show a message to ad block users, asking them to either turn it off or pay a small fee to support the site.

The hope is that this will stymie the usage of add-ons and extensions that block all ads. Developers can re-submit their site for review once the problematic ad experiences have been addressed.

In a post Thursday, Google confirmed it will begin to integrate its own ad blocking features into its Chrome browser starting in early 2018. Google’s announcement said the move to start actively supporting smarter ad blocking came from the way most users experience sites today. Not only does it offer the world’s most widely used browser, it also runs some of the web’s biggest online properties and one of the biggest networks for placing ads all over the net. What’s more, with Google the ultimate arbiter of good and bad ads, the search giant may be seen as wielding too much power – more so than it does now – in the online advertising game. Google is hoping that this will minimize the presence of disruptive ads on the web, which can include auto-playing videos and flashy pop-up windows that are hard to close. For mobile, the list is longer, as it includes ads that cover 30 percent of the display, flashing animations, and scrollovers that take up the whole screen.

According to The Wall Street Journal, along with the new filter, Google is also pitching publishers a new tool called “Funding Choices“, which is created to counteract the effects of ad blockers of other companies.

It’s based on this link with the Coalition for Better Ads that Google has said they will be blocking certain ads.

What Ads Will The Chrome Ad Blocker Target? Even ads conforming to the Better Ads group’s standards don’t curtail that kind of behavior. Would you be okay with safe, unobtrusive ads? Ad tracking helps advertisers target ads at just the people they want, but that also means they gather an ever more detailed view of your personal information and interests.

Chrome is now the most popular web browser for both desktop and mobile viewers, so publishers and advertisers would be wise to make this a priority.