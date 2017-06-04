Sens. Richard Burr (R-NC) and Ron Johnson (WI) are the latest GOP lawmakers to wax pessimistic about Congress’ chances of reaching a deal on health care legislation to supplant Obamacare.

“As much as I’d love to go back and scrap the whole darn thing, we’re simply unable to do that”, Ernst said, adding that Republicans can only “tinker around the edges” of the law.

Burr sits on several powerful Senate committees that are involved in health care legislation, including the Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee, the Finance Committee, and the Aging Committee.

McConnell last week said he did not know how the Senate would get to 51 votes on healthcare, and suggested moving tax reform legislation could be simpler.

This puts the health of Planned Parenthood’s 2.5 million patients at risk, including many women here in Florida who will have nowhere else to turn for care if Planned Parenthood health centers are forced to close their doors.

Hopefully Republican Senators, good people all, can quickly get together and pass a new (repeal & replace) HEALTHCARE bill.

Deep divisions remain between conservative and centrist Republican senators on what a revised health care bill should look like. Some states are in danger of having no insurers on the exchanges next year, and some senators have said they are seeking a way to address that, according to The Hill. The other five counties have two insurers, Blue Cross and Cigna.

Meanwhile, insurers are still waiting to hear from the Trump administration about whether it will continue the PPACA’s cost-sharing reduction payments, which reimburse insurers for giving discounts to low-income customers.

Pence repeated what Trump has said since his campaign: the administration will stay focused on unleashing the USA economy by turning back unnecessary regulation and continue to take steps to rebuild the military in a cost-effective way.

Burr isn’t the only senator warning voters that Obamacare repeal and replacement is going to take longer than promised. Those rules prevent Democrats from filibustering the bill, but also impose restrictions on it.