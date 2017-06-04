In a sign of how critical the local poll has become, Hun Sen on Friday broke with his longstanding tradition of avoiding direct campaigning to join an estimated 200,000 supporters of his Cambodian People’s Party (CPP).

Prime Minister Hun Sen has run Cambodia for 32-years, one of the world’s longest serving leaders.

This time’s communal elections take place amid many political changes in Cambodia, especially after the 2013 general elections, after which CPP held only 68 of the 123 seats in the National Assembly and the remaining belonged to CNRP.

The Sunday vote in more than 1,600 communes – village clusters – comes after months of political tension in the fragile democracy, where Hun Sen is accused of crushing dissent after almost losing the last 2013 poll. She added that the embassy’s social media content reflects the strong ties between the USA and Cambodian people.

Prime Minister Hun Sen has warned of civil war if his Cambodian People’s Party loses the majority in city and village councils to the main opposition party that made major gains in the last general elections four years ago and claimed it was cheated out of outright victory.

In the run-up to commune elections on Sunday, Cambodia’s ruling party has been promising residents of the capital it will resolve long-running land disputes, award them land titles and build better roads.

“He has been a good leader, good for the country”, said Mun Vuthy, wearing party colors and baseball cap as he stood waiting for Prime Hun Minister Hun Sen to pass through a busy intersection. Last month, Cambodia’s defense minister threatened to “smash the teeth” of anyone protesting a ruling party win.

Preap Nart, 24, a student who lives in the Stung Meanchey commune in southwest Phnom Penh, recalled the 2015 beating of opposition lawmakers by pro-government thugs and the use of state-employed district security guards to disperse demonstrations, often violently. His eldest son, Hun Manet, widely tipped to succeed his father, was the first Cambodian to graduate from the elite military academy at West Point. Phnom Penh had 1.5 million residents as of the 2012 census, but it is growing so fast due to migration from the provinces that it is now believed to be around 3 million, according to Ou Virak, head of the Future Forum, a policy think tank in Phnom Penh.

Vithyea Phann is from a military family and was originally assigned to work for Hun Manet at Cambodia’s National Counter-Terrorism Special Forces, the post said.

John Sifton, Asia advocacy director for Human Rights Watch, said the U.S. Embassy should not be “celebrating” a member of the politicized Cambodian military.

“Development is moving forward step by step, like this is an emerging country”, said Khun Visal, crediting the ruling party for the change.

In past elections Hun Sen has opted out of overt campaigning, casting himself as above the fray.

Corruption and political intolerance is rife in Cambodia.