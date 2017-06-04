Cameron Meredith injures thumb at practice

Bears WR Cameron Meredith suffered thumb ligament injury today, will miss off-season program, but expects to be ready for camp, per sources.

What is your level of concern with Meredith’s injury? So the Bears aren’t going to be happy that this one got out.

Meredith emerged a year ago as a real threat for the Chicago offense, with 66 catches for 888 yards and four touchdowns. That could mean Meredith may miss the opening of training camp in Bourbonnais, with the Bears reporting to Olivet Nazarene University on July 26.

Meredith is the second Bears player to suffer a notable injury this week; Tuesday, quarterback Mark Sanchez hurt his left knee, prompting the Bears to pull back Connor Shaw from waivers.

Chicago’s front office and coaching staff is also looking for a big year from 2015 first-round pick Kevin White and are surely hoping the 6-foot-3, 216-pound receiver can make it through a full 16-game slate.

Meredith put his then-healthy thumb to good use Wednesday night, throwing out the first pitch at the White Sox game.