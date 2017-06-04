Canada and Taiwan welcome Android Pay

“Following the successful enablement in several of our other regions, Global Payments is pleased to extend our support for Android Pay to Canada“, said Frank T. Young, SVP, Global Product and Innovation.

As for the Taiwan launch, users can add an eligible Visa or MasterCard credit card from CTBC and First Bank.

The move was announced directly by Google (via their Canadian blog) who said that “as Canadians exchange parkas and scarves for t-shirts and flip flops this spring, we have some news that may lighten their pockets, too”.

With this development, you can just bring your phone without getting money or credit card from your bag.

Since September 2015, Android Pay has been rolled out in 13 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Hong Kong and Singapore. You can also save your HappyGo cards to Android Pay and “rack up points while you shop”, Google’s Pali Bhat writes in a blog post. You’ll now find Android Pay in some of your favorite apps as well. Android Pay used to be in such a predicament, but not anymore. We have all of the latest information about Android Pay now becoming available in Canada. That’s all you have to do to finish a shopping transaction.

Starting this week, Android Pay is now available for Canadians to use. Support for Interac debit cards will start rolling out on Monday, and support for American Express and cards and Tangerine will come this summer. Android Pay works with NFC-enabled Android devices and tablets running KitKat (4.4) or higher, according to Mastercard. Obviously you can add multiple cards into Android Pay, and select which one to use before you make any payment.

Google says that the top banks will have access “over the next several days” and that like in the U.S., they’ll continue to add more over time.