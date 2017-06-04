Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 5978 Shares of Workday Inc (WDAY)

For the quarter ending Oct-17, 33 analysts have a mean sales target of 519.96 million whilst for the year ending Jan-17, 38 analysts have a mean target of 1,562.92 million.

Within the top line, subscription revenue increased 42.7%, to $399.7 million, and professional services revenue rose 18.7%, to $67.5 million.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of other reports.

Let’s talk about the gap between analyst price targets for the next 12 months and Workday, Inc.

Workday ended the quarter with with cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $2.1 billion, up from $2.0 billion last quarter. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of BABA in report on Thursday, November 3 with “Outperform” rating. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and GBX 450 target.

02/28/2017 – Workday, Inc. had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company. Workday now has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

Shares of Workday (WDAY) traded up 0.70% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.01. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.07% or 11,699 shares. The firm’s market cap is $20.30 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.88. Workday has a 12 month low of $65.79 and a 12 month high of $101.33. $16.57 million worth of Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) was sold by DUFFIELD DAVID A on Tuesday, December 13. Stochastics is a momentum indicator that uses basic support and resistance levels and integrates with the trend to give accurate buy or sell signals to traders.

Workday (NYSE:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts are expecting EPS growth rates to be at -35.00% this quarter and EPS estimate for next year reflect 58.63% growth rate. Equity research analysts have forecasted the stock level. After the most recent period, the company reported quarterly EPS of $-0.45 against the Zacks Research consensus estimate of $-0.5.

According to the the latest analyst ratings which have been released, 7 brokers have issued a rating of “buy”, 6 brokers “outperform”, 23 brokers “hold”, 2 brokers “underperform” and 1 brokers “sell”. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $293,734.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

In related news, insider Philip W. Wilmington sold 12,949 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th.

Since December 1, 2016, it had 0 insider buys, and 52 insider sales for $188.20 million activity.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Workday by 29.5% in the first quarter. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on Jun, 01 for the fiscal quarter ending April 2017. The Balyasny Asset Management Llc holds 159,600 shares with $14.01M value, down from 169,023 last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 37.0% in the third quarter. AO Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth about $4,585,000.