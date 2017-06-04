Canadian ‘directly impacted’ by London attacks

President Donald Trump argued in favour of his controversial travel ban as London authorities responded to reports of a string of attacks Saturday night. Late on Saturday, as people were enjoying a night out in bars and restaurants in the popular Borough Market area of central London, a van mounted the footpath and mowed down whoever stood in its way.

British Transport Police added that one officer suffered serious injuries responding to the attack, but was expected to survive.

Police said multiple casualties were reported, and British media reported that more than one person had been killed in the rampage.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the Manchester bombing, but there hasn’t yet been a claim of responsibility for the London attack, which the prime minister linked to Islamic extremism. “The US stands ready to provide any assistance authorities in the United Kingdom may request”, she said in a statement.

“Perpetrators are inspired to attack not only on the basis of carefully constructed plots. and not even as lone attackers radicalised online, but by copying one another and often using the crudest of means of attack”. The force said the men were wearing what looked like suicide vests that turned out to be fake.

Tamara Alcolea, 24, a bartender in a pub called Southwark Rooms near the bridge, said the first indication that something was wrong was when she heard that someone had been stabbed close to London Bridge.

Law enforcement officials in major USA cities said they were not aware of any threats but were on alert. “Evil, evil people”, he told The Guardian newspaper.

Elisabeth Smedly said a man ran into Elliot’s Cafe in Borough Market and stabbed two people before rushing out.

London Ambulance Service earlier said it had taken “at least 48 patients to five hospitals across London“. Congressman Eliot L Engel, ranking member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, said the U.S. “must stand ready to help our ally track down the perpetrators and swiftly bring them to justice”. French and Spanish citizens were among the wounded.

This is the third attack in Britain in as many months.

Ariana Grande and other music stars were due to give a benefit concert at Manchester’s Old Trafford cricket ground on Sunday evening to raise funds for victims of the concert bombing and their families. After that attack the government increased the national threat level to “critical” and put thousands of soldiers on to the streets.

“He’s lived here for about three years”, resident Damien Pettit said. Her office said she would chair a meeting of the government’s COBRA emergency committee on Sunday.

She repeated calls for worldwide action to combat extremist content online, a message she took to the Group of Seven (G7) leaders summit last week.

Most of the main political parties suspended election campaigning on Sunday, but May said this would resume on Monday.

British Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis called on his countrymen to remain committed to the values of peace and tolerance in the wake of a terror attack in London that left at least seven people dead. “If we don’t get smart it will only get worse”, Trump said. “GOD BLESS!” -and highlighting his thwarted ban on travellers from six predominantly Muslim countries. Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said that while they believe all the attackers were killed, the investigation continued. The Prime Minister said introducing new rules for cyberspace would “deprive the extremists of their safe spaces online” and that technology firms were not now doing enough. He said he saw someone jump into the water in fear.

In a picture he took, a man wearing combat pants, with a shaved head and what looked like a belt with canisters attached to it could be seen on the ground with two more bodies behind him.

“We saw injured people on the road, injured people on the pavement, ” he told Sky News. He stabbed a police officer to death before being shot dead by a ministerial bodyguard.