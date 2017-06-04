Canadian ‘impacted’ by London terror attack, official says — NewsAlert

(AP Photo/Matt Dunham) People talk to police officers at a cordon as they tried to find their way back to where they were staying after an attack in London, Sunday, June 4, 2017.

Only hours before, bursts of gunfire echoed through the streets – likely from armed police – and at least three blasts rang out as officers performed controlled explosions. Police officers yelled at people to run from the area.

Police said they were called just after 10 p.m. local time to reports of a vehicle hitting pedestrians on the bridge, which crosses the River Thames in central London.

The force said armed officers were sent to the scenes and shots were fired.

An Australian and four French nationals were among the 48 people rushed to hospital after the attack.

The death toll of seven didn’t include the three attackers.

“The Philippine Embassy in London is closely monitoring the situation and is in touch with the Filipino community to ascertain their condition”, DFA said.

Witnesses described people running into a bar to seek shelter.

“So at the moment we believe there were three attackers and we believe they are dead”.

Britain’s official terrorism threat level was raised from “severe” to “critical” after the Manchester attack, meaning an attack may be imminent.

May said that while not part of the same plot, “they are connected in one important sense”.

“In my view, we responded extremely well.to this ghastly, ghastly incident”.

“Did you notice we are not having a gun debate right now?”

“We will be working with the Government, and with our colleagues in the intelligence services to do so”. Police did not confirm the two incidents were related.

Large numbers of officers are at the scene as a thorough search is conducted to ensure “everyone has been accounted for”.

Masood was shot dead moments after the attack.

“I’m not prepared to comment at all about any information that we now have”.

A statement by the Metropolitan Police states the ongoing investigation.

British Transport Police said there were reports of “multiple” casualties but that the seriousness of the injuries was not yet known. “We carry on in defiance of the loathsome evil that is attacking us”.

“I could see six people on the floor not moving”.

“But that’s just a natural thing to do”. I can’t believe it’s happened in London, it makes me feel numb.

Ajay said: “We were supposed to go to Manchester then didn’t because of the attack there”.

A taxi driver told the BBC that three men got out of the van with long knives and “went randomly along Borough High Street stabbing people”.

They were heard shouting “This is for Allah” as they attacked people.

One man was reportedly stabbed five times in the chest; another was stabbed three times.

Instead they “started kicking them, punching them and took out knives”.

Then came the May 22 Manchester concert bombing. “It is clear to be that the courage of those people was extraordinary and I pay tribute to all of them who came to the aid of those in need during this awful attack and I am sure helped to save lives”.

Bartender Alex Martinez said he hid in a garbage bin for a half hour when a man stormed the almost full restaurant where he worked. Basically lots of people came running inside, we didn’t really know what was going on.

Ms Dick gave details of how the incident unfolded. “The suspects had been confronted and shot by the police within eight minutes of the first call”.

“A van came from London Bridge itself, went between the traffic light system and rammed it towards the steps”.

“If anyone is stuck near #LondonBridge and wants a place to crash and a home cooked meal, then my house is only three mins away”.

“We thought maybe there was a fight or something outside”.

Her second point was to say that global agreements would be needed to remove the online “safe space extremism needs to breed” provided by the big internet companies.

On Saturday, Conservative leader Andrew Scheer tweeted that he was “horrified by the events in London” and that Canada would always stand with the people of London.