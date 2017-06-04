Canadian ‘impacted’ by London terror attack, official says

The Prime Minister delivered a stark assessment of the threat facing the United Kingdom after seven people were murdered and dozens more injured by three terrorists on Saturday night.

These incidents come roughly two months after a terrorist attack in which a vehicle mowed down pedestrians on London’s Westminster Bridge, killing four people and injuring more than 50 others.

Those around Borough Market spoke of the moments when the three men began entering venues around the area, attacking people with knives, as other members of the public sought to thwart them, by throwing bottles and chairs.

The three suspects, who were wearing hoax suicide vests, were shot and killed by police within eight minutes.

A photo showing what is thought to be two suspected terrorists with cannisters reportedly strapped to their bodies with police officers standing over them.

Then at 0025 the two incidents at London Bridge and Borough Market were declared as terrorist incidents.

At 7am on Sunday morning, police raided a building in east London that was the home address of one of the three attackers.

In March, in a similar attack to Saturday’s, a man killed five people after driving into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in central London.

The minister sent a “message of vigilance” to French residents in London, asking them to inform their loved ones of their well-being.

“I saw that man with a knife in his hand and after that a man started screaming so I knew something wrong was happening”, he said. Witnesses reported seeing armed police fire into a Tapas restaurant at the market.

Mark Roberts, the witness on the bridge, said the van was traveling south across the River Thames at a high rate of speed and was swerving as it struck several people, knocking one person “about 20 feet into the air”.

“We saw injured people on the road, injured people on the pavement”, witness Will Heaven told Sky News.

World leaders say they are “unified” in horror and sorrow at the terror attack in London Bridge, which has left seven dead and 48 injured. London Transport Police said that the London Bridge station is closed off.

British Prime Minister Theresa May today announced that the June 8 general election will go ahead as planned despite another terrorist attack in London as she blamed the “evil ideology of Islamist extremism” for the three terror attacks in the country.

The incident happened on a warm Saturday night in a busy area full of bars and restaurants.

In the aftermath of the attack London’s police force used a new warning system urging people to “Run, Hide, Tell”, outlining the ways in which people should respond if caught up in an attack.

The attacks come two weeks after the Manchester terror attack at the concert of American pop singer Ariana Grande that killed 22 people. Several days later it was lowered to “severe”, meaning an attack is highly likely.

“They kept coming to try to stab me”. Police officers yelled at people to run from the area. Officers rushed into the nearby Katzenjammers bar and ordered people to sit on the floor, patron Paul Connell told CNN. I’ve been walking around for an hour and a half crying my eyes out.

Meanwhile, the U.S. state department has said that America “condemns the cowardly attacks”.

On Sunday morning it was known that 48 people are being treated in hospital.