Canadian ‘impacted’ by London terror attack that killed seven, official says

Three men then left the vehicle and rushed into the Borough Market, armed with knives, and launched a stabbing attack on passersby before being shot dead by police.

According to the spokesperson, who called Trump’s tweet “ill-informed” and one that “deliberately” takes Khan’s comments out of context, the London mayor was urging citizens not to be alarmed about the extra police presence they were bound to see on the city’s streets after Saturday’s night attack.

“We believe we are experiencing a new trend in the threat we face as terrorism breeds terrorism”, she said in a televised statement on Sunday in front of her Downing Street office, where flags flew at half-mast.

Less than two weeks ago, a suicide bomber killed 22 people, including children, at a pop concert by USA singer Ariana Grande in Manchester in northern England.

“The force initially said they were also responding to a reported third incident, in the Vauxhall area of London“. The attack unfolded quickly, and police said officers had shot and killed the three attackers within eight minutes.

At least seven civilians were killed and 48 others injured, police said.

The British Prime Minister announced that she plans to review the UK’s counter-terror legislation.

Police are also still advising the public to avoid the London Bridge and Borough Market area.

Speaking to Fox News from London, Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly said the latest attacks mark the fourth or fifth time he’s had to call his British counterpart in just four months on the job because of “terrible events like this”. Both London Mayor Sadiq Khan and U.S. State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert described the attacks as “cowardly”.

They then jumped out of the vehicle and went on a knife massacre from pub to pub in nearby Borough Market stabbing patrons.

The men were wearing what looked like explosive vests but these were later found to be hoaxes.

Watch the One Love Manchester concert live on Channel 9, Monday at 8.45pm.

.

She said she understood there could be a certain amount of “fear” among Londoners, but added: “The last thing we need is people over-reacting or taking out their frustrations on people in other communities or in their own communities”.

The US national security team has briefed President Donald Trump on the situation and will continue to provide him with updates, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said.

Metropolitan Police commissioner Cressida Dick declined to give any details about the identities of the attackers, but said a large investigation was underway to work out whether anyone else was working with them, or helping to plan the attack. “All Americans stand in solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom”, she said.