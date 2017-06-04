Canadian ‘impacted’ by London terror attack

Forty-eight people are being treated in several hospitals across London, and many have life-threatening conditions.

The three attackers had driven onto the bridge at high-speed, mowing down pedestrians before getting out of the vehicle and stabbing people at nearby bars and restaurants.

Vowls also saw people pelting the attackers, and said he joined in himself. One of those victims was an on-duty British Transport Police officer who was responding to the London Bridge incident. She warned that the country was seeing a new trend, with assailants copying each other.

Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson said: “Police Scotland stands with our colleagues and the communities of London following the terrorist attack on Saturday 3 June 2017″.

A van driven by a man travelling at about “50 miles an hour” rammed into people, said BBC reporter Holly Jones, who was present there at the time of the incident. “Within my line of sight, there were five or six people on the ground that were not moving”, one witness, Mark Roberts, told CNN. “He hit about two people in front of me and then three behind”, she told the BBC.

One of two Australians caught up in the London terror attack has been identified as Queenslander Candice Hedge, who was stabbed in the neck during the rampage that left seven dead.

“I want to keep coming and supporting London”, she said.

Ms May speech is thought to be the first time she has publicly called for global cooperation in bringing forward more red tape to cyberspace, however.

Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner, Tim Passmore, reassures people that security for upcoming events in Suffolk will continue to ensure that everyone is safe.

“This was a deliberate and cowardly attack on innocent Londoners and visitors to our city enjoying their Saturday night”, Khan said.

“It is important that we remain vigilant during these hard times”. The patrons sheltered in the basement and police then arrived at the scene, the witness said. French President Emmanuel Macron said French citizens were among the casualties, but did not provide specifics. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attacks. Mrs May said they were “worn only to spread panic and fear”.

Trump tweeted: “Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U”. That will require some hard and often embarrassing conversations, but the whole of our country needs to come together to take on this extremism – and we need to live our lives not in a series of separated, segregated communities but as one truly United Kingdom. This comes soon after the attack in Manchester, and other recent attacks overseas.

In March, a British convert to Islam ran down people with a vehicle on Westminster Bridge, killing four, then stabbed a policeman to death outside Parliament. Masood was shot dead by police. Police later said Masood had no links to extremist groups such as ISIS or al-Qaeda.

22 May: At least 22 people were killed and 116 wounded when a young British suicide bomber detonated a bomb at the Manchester Arena shortly after a concert of American singer Ariana Grande. ISIS claimed responsibility but that claim can not be verified.

American newspapers had sparked condemnation in the United Kingdom throughout the day for headlines declaring London “under siege” and “reeling“, but after the second terrorist strike on the country during the short six-week campaign alone there is a sense of British democracy being under attack.