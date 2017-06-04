Canadians shouldn’t be smug about America’s Paris accord retreat

An MIT scientist has accused US President Donald Trump of manipulation and misuse of an MIT study he co-authored to justify the decision of pulling the US out of the Paris Climate Agreement, the first global climate pact with worldwide representation under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Sir Simon Hughes, the Lib Dems’ former deputy leader, also criticised Mrs May, saying: “Yet again, the UK Prime Minister appears unwilling to be critical on an issue of substance and just when our economy is going to depend more and more on renewable energy, which can really help with climate change”. Come and work here with us, work together on concrete solutions for our climate, our environment.

As part of a different agreement, the U.S. Conference of Mayors announced yesterday that 29 cities will move to 100 percent clean energy in response to Trump’s decision.

But Britain did not sign a joint statement by the leaders of Germany, France and Italy, who said they regretted Trump’s decision and insisted that the accord can not be renegotiated.

In unusually outspoken remarks, delivering several digs at Mr Trump, she called his decision “extremely regrettable, and that’s putting it mildly”.

“This agreement is less about the climate and more about other countries gaining a financial advantage over the United States, ” Trump explained.

Withdrawing from the Paris agreement was short-sighted for many reasons.

France said it would work with US states and cities – some of which, notably California, have broken with Trump’s decision – to keep up the fight against climate change.

If the United States completes the withdrawal process from the climate deal, it will join Nicaragua and Syria – the only other countries who have not signed the agreement.

Enacted in 2015 during then-President Obama’s administration, the Paris climate accord was a landmark, worldwide agreement to combat global warming and cut carbon emissions. Pruitt again answered by insisting their discussions about the Paris accord were centered exclusively on whether the accord was good for the U.S.

“Trump’s decision to ditch the Paris deal will leave a fairly big shoe for a single country to fill”, Xinhua wrote.

“If the US has to withdraw, it’s better to withdraw completely than be a negative influence”, he said.

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt punted hard on Friday after a journalist asked whether President Donald Trump thinks that climate change exists, and is a “threat” to the country.

“Even though Trump has offered to negotiate the conditions of the agreement or join a completely new agreement, this course of events is quite unlikely”, Pomerants explained.