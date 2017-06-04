CARDIFF (CNN) – No team collects European trophies as ruthlessly as Real Madrid

James Rodriguez was left out of Real Madrid’s matchday squad for the Champions League final to heighten talk of a summer exit.

Madrid’s supremacy was clear in the second half.

No team collects European trophies as ruthlessly as Real Madrid.

Juventus are aiming for a historic treble, hoping to become the ninth team to win the treble in Europe.

Juventus were the better side in the first half.

Consider how hard Real Madrid’s task was.

The setback notwithstanding, Juventus looked unfazed, and continued to pile some pressure on Real, and it wouldn’t take too long before they would get a goal of their own to draw level in the match.

Leonardo Bonucci’s deep ball was brought down by Alex Sandro, who cut it back to Higuain in the penalty area.

“We had an excellent first half, where we caused Real Madrid huge problems, so it leaves you open-mouthed in shock that incidents never go our way”.

But Juventus responded in the best possible way.

On 20 minutes, with La Liga champions managed to make the breakthrough, with Ronaldo exchanging passes with Dani Carvajal before producing a superb finish into the bottom corner, albeit via a slight deflection.

A loose ball broke to him on the edge of the box and the Brazilian midfielder unleashed a right-foot shot that flicked off the heels of Madrid old boy Sami Khedira before spinning past the helpless Buffon. That put it past the grip of Buffon and Real were in the lead again.

Ronaldo scored twice to become the first player in the modern era to score in three finals.

So it was a shame that the game ran away so much from Juventus.

Putting the final touches on the victory was Marco Asensio, who found the back of the net in the late stages to put the game well out of reach.

Gianluigi Buffon nearly had an expression of resignation as he walked around the pitch after the match. “Three Champions Leagues in four years is insane”.