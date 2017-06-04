Cast of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” Cover Vanity Fair

But the magazine has only said that the issue will be available in NY and Los Angeles from May 31, and the rest of the USA on June 6. The rest of the country will have to wait until June 6. Let us know in the comments.

From the trailer, one might guess Luke (Mark Hamill) and Rey (Daisy Ridley) spend a sizable amount of time training, akin to Yoda and Luke in Empire Strikes Back. They appear to be on the island where Rey found Luke at the end of The Force Awakens.

But they aren’t the only ones with a new look.

You wait ages for some information about Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and then a torrent comes all at once. It’s hard not to appreciate these aesthetically pleasing photos taken by the great Annie Leibovitz.

The First Order are looking a bit worse for wear on the second cover. He also wields his hilted lightsaber, which will never not be cool.

We will see the galaxy’s wealthy side. So would General Hux, played by Domhnall Gleeson.

The next cover is graced by the members of the resistance. There’s Poe Dameron, played by Oscar Isaac, in his sick new leather jacket.

Among other details revealed in the piece is the fact that Rose and Finn travel to a casino city called Canto Bight, a “Monte Carlo-type environment, a little James Bond-is, a little To Catch a Thief. Tran’s is the largest new part, and her plotline involves a mission behind enemy lines with Boyega’s Finn, the stormtrooper turned Resistance warrior”.

Finally, we see the late, much-missed Carrie Fisher standing alone as General Leia Organa in a flowing, high-collared, cloak that adds to her mystery and beauty.

Aside from new faces, Vanity Fair’s extensive set report also includes a few intriguing new scene descriptions. “I remember-and forgive me, I’m going to drop the f-bomb, but that’s just Carrie-she said, “Ah, boohoo, who fuckin” cares?”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be released on December 15.