Cavaliers face season-defining test in Game 2 vs. Warriors

There’s something about this matchup, this stage and this player that has made Iguodala the most consistent Warrior in the championship round, and he already looks ready to continue that trend in 2017. They’ll likely have an entirely different one for Game 2, potentially involving a lot more pick-and-roll. “We know that. They probably lost eight games (here) over the course of three seasons”.

They combined for 66 points and 18 assists in a 113-91 Game 1 thumping Thursday night against LeBron James and the defending champion Cavaliers, who must find a way to defend the high-flying Durant when the best-of-seven series resumes Sunday at Oracle Arena. “We have to limit their easy baskets”.

The Cavs committed 20 turnovers for 21 points (the Warriors, meanwhile, tied an NBA Finals record low with four turnovers). “We have to take care of the basketball”.

The Warriors didn’t lose a single game in the first three rounds of the playoffs, becoming the first team since the 2000-01 Lakers to enter the Finals undefeated.

Not that they’re discussing it. It would be a major risk, but wasn’t the main reason Cleveland’s front office acquired J.R. Smith, Kyle Korver and Channing Frye to beat Golden State in June? He was pleased with allowing Golden State to shoot 42 percent from the field, but doesn’t want to give away as many easy buckets and is looking to see Cleveland rebound better. Cleveland’s also relying on his confidence.

Cleveland shot 11-for-31 from long range and the Warriors 12-of-33.

The Warriors know a Finals can turn at the drop of a hat or a shot to the groin resulting in a suspension.

So make no mistake, a Game 1 win or loss has not changed the expectations of either team. “Now to say that you’re going to get that many open lanes, you can’t forecast that”. It’s never about how you get knocked down. “You just can’t forecast that”.

“KD”, James said when asked what stood out about the Warriors in their runaway victory. “I had two charges, that’s aggression. It didn’t matter who I was guarding, I was trying to make it tough on them just to get a good look”.

“That’s like throwing the ball to (NFL hall of famer) Deion Sanders. We’re going to enjoy what we do on the floor and going to be passionate about it and have each other’s backs when we’re out there, but every 48 minutes is a separate event”.