Cavaliers fan pretends to like Warriors, trolls Bay Area TV station

This is familiar territory for the Warriors as they have faced the Cavaliers in two straight previous Finals, taking game 1 in both.

Unlike the already talented Warriors squads that Cleveland split the last two Finals with, this version is more risky given the offseason addition of four-times National Basketball Association scoring champion and former league MVP Kevin Durant.

The Cavs now, of course, must find a way to play better themselves, to cut down on their frustrating turnovers (20 in the game, leading to 21 Warriors points), tighten up their shoddy fastbreak defense (Golden State had a 27-9 edge) and right their offensive ship (34.9 percent shooting).

In their three-year reign atop the National Basketball Association, the Warriors have often attached an unnecessary degree of difficulty to their performance, as if competition alone could not hold their interest.

Forget the juicy story lines, or avenging something that happened last June, that championship that got away. We have to continue to keep playing.

In a series that the world has been waiting a year for, Durant wasted no time putting his stamp on it.

“Hey, they’ll talk now and come at K.D. now, but who cares?”

“I know we’ll play better come Sunday”, Lue said.

“I expect the Cavs to be more physical to combat this”, Klay Thompson said. When they get out in the open court with a numbers advantage you may as well just put the points on the board.

But if Game 1 is any indication for the rest of the NBA Finals, the pop star best grab an umbrella-ella-ella.

How many of those Cavaliers mistakes were forced, and how many unforced?

James and Kyrie Irving shot 19 for 42 between them but the sloppy ball handling allowed the Warriors to take almost as many shots – 106 – as they had points, and 20 more attempts than the Cavs’ 86. The only thing that kept Cleveland in the game in the first half was the usually brilliant play from James and Irving and several missed layups by Golden State.

After Game 1, predictions of an easy Warriors Finals win – it’s early, of course – look rosier.

Durant looks determined to make sure of it.

Whether it was Tristan Thompson with just four rebounds on the night or the combination of Thompson, JR Smith, Deron Williams and Kyle Korver contributing a grand total of just three points to the cause, there were plenty of individuals who were lacking in Game 1. That was even more crucial because he was pretty much the only Warriors player capable of defending LeBron James in one-on-one situations. “You’ll definitely see them doing a better job in that area”.

When asked about the incident during a post-game presser, KD said: “I don’t even remember that”. And that’s what gave Kevin a chance to get five offensive rebounds. “And if he. when he takes it personal like that and he accepts the challenge, we’re a damn good defensive team”. “They capitalised. And we get a couple days to see what they did and see what we did wrong and how we can be better in Game Two”.

“You’ve got to credit their defense”, Lue said.

And the Warriors can play better. “That’s the beauty of The Finals”, he said.

Kerr has spoken to the team in the locker room at times before games and at half-time while absent from the bench decisions during games. What do you do?

“We’re so talented that sometimes the game is too easy”, Warriors reserve guard Shaun Livingston said.