Cavaliers need heart, pride, fewer mistakes in Finals

Golden State’s Kevin Durant scored 38 points and sparked a smothering defence that powered the unbeaten Warriors over defending champion Cleveland 113-91 in Thursday’s opening game of the NBA Finals.

Rihanna is a well known follower of James and the Cavaliers and because of that, some believed she and Golden State Warrior Kevin Durant were engaged in some tension during the game.

LeBron James was asked what stood out to him most about the Warriors after the Cavs’ lopsided loss in Game 1 of the Finals.

Draymond Green loved watching Durant do his thing easily down the middle in his first Finals game for Golden State. They did not experience increased difficulty in that department in their previous two Finals meetings with the Warriors, averaging 13.3 turnovers in 2016 and 12.2 in 2015.

Forget the juicy story lines, or avenging something that happened last June, that championship that got away. If any team is capable of stopping the Warriors, it would make sense to be Cleveland. But just wasn’t feeling right, just kind of a split decision, just whatever, success or not, it doesn’t really matter. “I know we’ll play better come Sunday”. “Everyone talks about their offense, but their defense is just as good”.

“It all starts from getting stops”, Durant said.

There were a handful of times Cleveland was more focused on Curry and the 3-point shooters, but Durant made them pay with six first-half dunks.

Just over a week after he was hired as general manager and head of basketball operations by the Atlanta Hawks, Schlenk was formally introduced by his new team Friday at Philips Arena, facing a host of issues ranging from re-signing free agent Paul Millsap to figuring out a role for Dwight Howard.

“The best thing about tonight, obviously, was just our defensive presence and effort for 48 minutes”, Curry said.

Reporter: “You haven’t banned Rihanna’s music from the locker room playlist?”

Not only did the Warriors match a Finals low with just four turnovers, they took Tristan Thompson out of the equation by holding him scoreless.

The other end of the court has been more of a challenge this postseason for Thompson, who has posted two of the top seven 3-point seasons in National Basketball Association history the past two seasons and is a 42 percent shooter for his career from long range.

Let’s clear up a misconception: Golden State’s biggest undoing on the way to blowing that 3-1 lead in last season’s NBA Finals was not Draymond Green’s Game 5 suspension for connecting with LeBron James’ midsection.

Durant played well in his first Finals trip but didn’t have the help he has now with a two-time MVP in Curry, one of the league’s best two-way players in Thompson and a do-it-all demon like Green. They’re going to make adjustments. “I’m sure LeBron probably thinks he could play better, and you tip your hat off to KD”. “We have enough guys who can score on this team that if one guy can’t get it going, we can go other places”. “They capitalized a lot on our mistakes, a lot of transition, easy baskets that we can’t allow going into Game 2″.

“We’ve got to make it much tougher on him”, Lue said of Durant. In Game 1, the do-it-all forward accumulated 9 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and a block. “If not, we’ll play for him and still perform”. “People see so much unselfishness, they see the beauty in the pass”, Andre Iguodala said.