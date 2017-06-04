Cavaliers try to adjust after Game 1 beating against Warriors

Cleveland lost Game 1 of the 2016 NBA Finals by 15 points at Golden State last season and then the Cavaliers lost Game 2 by 33 points.

But Golden State approach history with caution. Set aside the hyped-up Cavs-Dubs rivalry, constant talk of the trilogy, Part III. James, who spent most of the night matched up with him, was unable to slow Durant down. The addition of Kevin Durant to the Warriors roster played the big role that everyone expected it to, Steph Curry returned to his usual form, and LeBron James bounced back pretty well just a day removed from his home in Los Angeles being vandalized with a racial slur. “And our ability to make sure that when we’re mismatched in transition, that the only thing that matters is stopping the basketball and settling down in the half court, then we match up from there”. Golden State curbed turnovers in spurts, but they remained the Warriors’ Achilles heel.”Be himself”, said LeBron James. “They’re going to make tough shots, they’re a talented team, they have two of the best scorers in the league, so you got to just keep pressing, sticking to the game plan, but focus what’s in front of you”. “There’s no way you’re going to win a game with 20 turnovers against this team and on the road”. “And tonight we had 20, and that’s way too many against this team.”The game started less with rust and more with both teams looking like they felt the pressure of the moment – there were bad passes, hesitations, and it looked like a Saturday morning rec league game for a few minutes”.

“We have to stop the ball first and foremost”, said Cleveland’s Kevin Love, whose 21 rebounds in Game 1 were a franchise postseason record. Rihanna apparently heckled Durant and he gave her a look and shook his head.

Not only did the Warriors match a Finals low with just four turnovers, they took Tristan Thompson out of the equation by holding him scoreless. They still have the greatest player in the world and that has to count for something, right?

Yes, it’s only one game, and I do recall a year ago, when the Warriors went up 2-0 and 3-1 against the Cavs and wound up blowing the Finals.

As terrible as a 22-point Game 1 loss sounds, the Cavs have been here before. “That’s what we come to expect every year now”. “We just have to get better”, James said. “So it’s great to get the first game up underneath us”.

When Thompson missed a couple he would normally make to start a game, he starts to hunt twos at times and takes more hard ones than he needs.

“I mean, you take one of the best teams that we had ever assembled a year ago, that we saw in the regular season and in the postseason, and then in the offseason you add a high-powered offensive talent like that and a great basketball IQ like that, that’s what stands out”, said James.

Durant also did a good job defensively in his 1-on-1 matchups with James, who still managed 28 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists but also turned the ball over eight times.

I’m a Cavs fan, so if we have to talk about the NBA Finals can we just talk about Rihanna? “Now to say that you’re going to get that many open lanes, you can’t forecast that”. What do you do?