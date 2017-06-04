Cavaliers try to adjust on both ends after Game 1 beating

Asked if Rihanna’s music was banned from the pre-game locker room musical offerings played by the Warriors, Curry said, “I don’t think it was on there to begin with”.

“We’ve got a long way to go for us as a society and for us as African-Americans until we feel equal in America”.

“I guess they did a good job”, Thompson said. Not Spurs fans apparently. “It might be an adjustment for me, but it’s for the betterment of the team and I am willing to do it”, he told reporters. “Golden State wants a finesse game“. Not only are they the National Basketball Association champions from 2015, they also have the pain of last year’s collapse to draw on should they feel the temptation to get too far ahead of themselves.

“Well, I’m pretty sure that won’t happen tomorrow”, Durant said with a grin Saturday. Durant feasted when the Cavaliers overcommitted to the Warriors’ three-point shooters.

A lot of the worst moments, though, weren’t in the Cavs control. And despite what Jeff Van Gundy harped on during the broadcast, the Warriors’ surplus of shots did not occur because of offensive rebounding. He also added eight rebounds, eight assists and no turnovers. So while he was tweeting Thursday about Santa Claus and Australian Rules Football, Durant was dunking on the sort of nonexistent defense typically seen at an All-Star Game and not the NBA Finals.

The Cavs put up 40 or more threes 11 times during the regular season. Not once did a Cavs’ defender steal a pass or strip a dribbler. They forcibly slowed the game down, constraining Golden State-which would prefer the run-and-gun, razzle-dazzle style of hoops we saw in Game 1-to play a grueling half-court game.

Lebron and Kyrie are two of the most unstoppable one-on-one players in the National Basketball Association so relying on them to control pace and produce offense is always a good idea. But Game One had to be frustrating for Lebron.

Based on the pattern of this year’s postseason, bettors are justified to jump on the hot team after game 1. His body language was not good, and reflected his frustration. So, when a mismatch presented itself when Curry got switched onto Kevin Love, LeBron tried to set it up. When Curry’s man was the screener, Curry would “show” very high on the screen, but would not actually switch.

The Cavaliers admitted that Golden State’s defense – aggressive and using their athleticism and length – made them indecisive at points. Curry normally was matched onto J.R. Smith, who played an entirely forgettable 28 minutes. The Cavs’ defensive game plan did not work.

But it was Durant who left an indelible imprint on the game, establishing his presence inside early but also managing to make a few from beyond the arc.

For all the planning and analysis that goes into a matchup as big as this one, one might expect it would take a rocket scientist to explain the nuanced strategy Cleveland needs to implement.

Cleveland simply doesn’t have the players or firepower to keep up with the Warriors if they’re able to play the game at their desired pace. The Warriors have won Game 1 in each of the first two meetings, winning the championship two years ago against the Cavs after a Game 1 win and then losing to them after coughing up a 3-1 lead last year. I am not a shooting coach-in fact, I’ve shot roughly 27 percent from the field in a lifetime of pickup ball-but I found myself repeatedly asking questions about Kay Thompson’s mechanics on Thursday.

Cleveland might be thinking the same thing a day after that startling Game 1 defeat that featured 20 turnovers and Durant driving to the basket at will with nobody even close as he dunked again and again – six times in the first half alone.