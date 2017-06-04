Cavaliers trying to adjust on both ends after Game 1 loss

The Cleveland Cavaliers were absolutely humiliated in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

Thompson said he will continue to crash the glass before worrying about retreating back on defense, even though Golden State outscored Cleveland 27-9 in fastbreak situations in Game 1.

As the Cavaliers” “Energizer Bunny’, Thompson is relied upon to consistently bring effort defensively and on the glass, and his hustle plays were a major reason for Cleveland storming back from a 3-1 deficit in the Finals previous year.

It’s not his fault the Golden State Warriors could afford to add him to an already stacked team. “They got one guy who keeps kicking people in the [groin]”.

It is a unusual reality, but the kid from Akron has never won the first game in a Finals series in which he has taken home the championship trophy as well as the Finals MVP.

Durant and Curry combined for 66 points and 18 assists, moving the Warriors three straight wins from becoming the first team to go unbeaten on the way to a title. Despite getting pounded by 22 in Game 1, Richard Jefferson said “we’re not going to make too many adjustments”, saying it would be unwise to slow the pace, as many have suggested against this explosive Warriors team, because the Cavaliers have “the best downhill guy in the National Basketball Association”. He got a lot of help from Stephen Curry, who finished with 28 points (11-22 FG, 6-11 3-PT FG), six rebounds, and 10 assists. “And that’s our best effort to win this championship, is just be ourselves”.

Unlike the already talented Warriors squads that Cleveland split the last two Finals with, this version is more unsafe given the offseason addition of four-times National Basketball Association scoring champion and former league MVP Kevin Durant. But the rest of the team offered very little, combining for 7-for-31 shooting, 24 points and 20 rebounds.

The Cavs watched film and vowed to get back to basics and the solid fundamentals that carried them this far, especially on the defensive end.

Tristan Thompson who was a rebound machine a year ago in the NBA Finals went missing during game 1.

Love, meanwhile, managed solid production in the loss, but his fit against the Warriors is in many ways more concerning than Thompson’s. “I’ve seen him grow in front of my eyes to be more than just a shooter and become a great all-around player”.

They sure look unstoppable lately. James, who guarded Durant most of the night, was lit up.

But the Warriors made only three of their 13 3-point attempts in the half.

“You can not simulate what they bring to the table”. Klay Thompson added fuel to the fire when he said, “Maybe he (James) just got his feelings hurt”. “They capitalized a lot on our mistakes, a lot of transition, easy baskets that we can’t allow going into Game 2”.

“Same one I had Game 1 – just be aggressive, don’t settle for good shots but hunt for great shots”, Thompson said. Cleveland players shot 1 of 12 when guarded by Thompson in Game 1, and they were incredibly fortunate to get that one bucket. “We need to put bodies on them, set good screens”.

“The most important thing is the way he’s defending”, teammate Draymond Green said. “It can scare teams at times“. “If we take care of what we’re supposed to take care of, it doesn’t matter if they’re the ’96 Bulls, we would win”.

That’s up to Cleveland to figure out – and fast.