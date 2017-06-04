Cavaliers vow to get back to basics especially on the defensive end

Cleveland lost Game 1 of the 2016 NBA Finals by 15 points at Golden State last season and then the Cavaliers lost Game 2 by 33 points.

So I just tried to play as hard as I can and not make it about a matchup, it’s about us, it’s about the Golden State Warriors versus the Cleveland Cavaliers and we’re only going to do it together.

The Cavaliers had a whole week to prepare for Golden State, but as LeBron learned in Game 1, practice is never as intense as a Finals game, per Sports Illustrated’s Ben Golliver. Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, top, defends a shot by Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love during the second half of Game 1 of basketball’s NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, June 1, 2017. A battle of the greats – the greatest player, LeBron James vs. the greatest team, the Golden State Warriors.

Simply put, it is very possible that by the time next year begins, there are four “super teams” in the National Basketball Association – not just two. The pop star provided ample entertainment during the blowout by beefing with the fans, distracting broadcasters and talking trash with Warriors superstar Kevin Durant. Like “flew my dad out from Cleveland so we could go to Game 7 past year together” love them. “I wouldn’t do my teammates any good if I wasn’t just enjoying the moment”.

“But we have to take away the easy baskets. He knows the Cavs so much and Durant is as hungry as a thousand piranhas left unfed for months”, Bravo said, but predicts that the Cavs will redeem itself in Game 3. “Going into Game 2 we’ll be a lot more settled in, a lot better on the defensive end”.

Despite that, Cleveland won Game 3 by 30 points and overcame a 3-1 series deficit to still win the championship. “That’s very apparent when you look at the film”. The Warriors swept the Spurs in four games to advance to their third straight NBA Finals. Cavs coach Tyronn Lue changed his rotation as he searched for someone who could make a scoring impact in the middle, saying that led to his decision to only play Thompson 22 minutes. “They’re a high-powered offensive team”.

With his big output in Game 1, Durant joined Hall of Famers Rick Barry, Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal as the only players to score at least 25 points in each of his first six Finals games. Rivals shot only 1-for-12 against him, allowing Durant to strike for 38 points and guard Stephen Curry to score 28. With two of the best creators and iso players in the world in James and Kyrie Irving, the Cavaliers’ offence always has a chance to be deadly, especially with the bevy of shooters they have on their roster. “So, sure, the fan in me would love to see more competition at times, but on the other hand, I’ve said it before, I think we should also celebrate excellence”. She sat front row and infamously heckled Kevin Durant throughout the game as she rooted for the Cavs, which resulted in Durant staring into her soul after dropping a deep 3-pointer right in front of her.

“We know Cleveland is going to play better on Sunday”, Thompson said.