Cavaliers, Warriors clear leaders on NBA Conference odds boards

Brown was sacked one year later and replaced with David Blatt, who lasted only a season and a half. I got to do my part and we all got to make it come together as a group.. Bowman recalled with a grin.

Caught on camera by TMZ.com when Riley was in Malibu, Calif., on Saturday, Riley was asked if he was rooting for James against the Golden State Warriors. While there was one more game to win after the 104-91 Game 5 victory, the series was practically over after Steph’s shot went into the net. The problem for them though is that last year’s championship team is not good enough to win it this year. It’s really that simple.

LeBron James could not offer a firm reply. The 2017 NBA Finals begin tomorrow on ABC.

Defense has been the question for the Cavaliers all season. These powerhouse teams were selected by a majority of National Basketball Association fans and analysts alike to represent their respective conferences in the Finals before the season started, and here we are.

Brown twice has been coach of the Cavaliers, posting an overall record of 305-187 in six seasons. One, James is the best player alive and his entire motivation now seems to revolve around collecting more rings.

Since then, though, Durant has spent five years waiting to get back to this point, enduring one playoff disappointment after another in Oklahoma City – including season-ending injuries to himself and co-star Russell Westbrook in two seasons, and losses to the Warriors and San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference finals in two others. “But you can never bet against LeBron“.

“Hostile situation, a lot of pressure, having to win and to step in and go undefeated in the playoffs is great”, Lue said of the challenge that has faced Brown.

Let’s get back to those numbers.

Cleveland is 12-1 in these playoffs, winning by an average of 13.6 points. While Kerr could return in the Finals, Brown is leading on the sidelines in Game 1. Cleveland would keep Golden State from scoring and ultimately, the Cavs would claim Cleveland’s first major sports championship in over 50 years.

Pachulia passed up a chance at bigger money to have a chance for a title when he signed with Golden State last summer for $2.9 million.

And it wasn’t just about the shots the Cavs didn’t get.

Except those Warriors aren’t these Warriors.

Durant is the difference. In the West, the Warriors built their core the right way – they drafted Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green – and developed them.

But even if Thompson remains cold from the perimeter, the Cavaliers aren’t going to ignore the league’s best shooter not named Curry – which will, in turn, open up more space for Curry and Durant to operate. Especially important will be their three-ball shooting. When you sub out Harrison Barnes for Durant in your starting lineup, you should be better.

Season series: Tied, 1-1.

“I was as ready as I could be for Game 1 of the 2015 Finals“, Irving said.

The Warriors have had their way throughout these playoffs so far. They’re rested. They’re healthy. Not against Golden State, anyway. It’s best two out of three between the last two league champions.