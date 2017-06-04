Cavaliers-Warriors set for ultimate Finals rubber match

Story line: The Warriors and Cavaliers make NBA history by becoming the first teams to meet in three straight NBA Finals. There was Golden State winning its first title since 1975 when the Warriors bested a short-handed Cavaliers squad missing Irving and Kevin Love on Cleveland’s home court in 2015.

The Golden State Warriors will win the NBA Finals in 5 games.

The series will feature a number of compelling individual matchups, most notably James versus Durant at small forward, Kyrie Irving versus Curry at point guard and Kevin Love versus Draymond Green at power forward.

Both teams have been on fire in the playoffs, as the Warriors have gone a flawless 12-0, while the Cavs only have lost one game through three rounds.

Barnes wasn’t exactly a neutral observer past year, having grown up in Northern California and having played with the Warriors before their recent run of dominance.

“No matter how much money you have, no matter how famous you are, no matter how many people admire you, being black in America is tough”, he said. With all this said, James is still listed as the third favorite (+240) to win the finals MVP behind Durant (+200) and Stephen Curry (+210).

“Both teams are better than last year’s teams”.

“We are both playing at a high level and when you look back on it at the end of the day you’ll look back and say that was two great teams who competed for championships”.

Curry made a point to do everything necessary for Durant to make a smooth transition incorporating into the offense, even if that meant his own numbers were down a year after his second MVP and another record 402 3-pointers as Golden State topped the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls’ wins record going 73-9. Don’t let it overtake what’s at stake, but you can feel a little redemption if you want.

Would the Warriors be the powerhouse they are now if any of the league’s 29 other teams been wise enough to pluck Green among the first 34 picks five years ago?

COACHES: Steve Kerr or Mike Brown vs. Tyronn Lue. “It’s kind of killing me”. Even in games this postseason in which the Warriors have struggled early, they have righted the ship and blown right past the opposition.

SHOOTING GUARD: Klay Thompson vs J.R. Smith. He added three-point scoring accuracy (47% in the playoffs) besides being an excellent passer in transition. He has hit just 38 percent of his shots as his normally reliable jumper has failed him. “Obviously when you play against somebody and it’s the third time in a row and split the seasons and championships, they don’t like each other. It’s a scary-ass situation that if my son calls me and said he’s been pulled over, that I’m not that confident that things are going to go well and that my son is going to return home”.

Kyrie didn’t shoot the ball particularly well through the first two rounds, but he caught fire against Boston – averaging 25.8 points, shooting.622 from the floor and 50 percent from long-range.

When, as a rookie in those 2013 playoffs, Green scored 16 points and added 10 rebounds in the deciding Game 6 against Denver – complementing the coming-out party of the Splash Brothers, Curry and Thompson – it was clear the Warriors were beginning to mesh.

“He’s pretty sharp”, said player development coach Bruce Fraser, who passes to Curry daily.