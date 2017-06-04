Cavs focus on improving physicality for Game 2

Durant’s defensive work helped frustrate Cleveland star LeBron James, who finished with 28 points on 9-of-20 shooting with 15 rebounds and eight assists in the first game of his seventh consecutive finals.

That’s because former league MVPs Kevin Durant (38 points, 14-for-26 shooting, eight rebounds, eight assists, no turnovers) and Steph Curry (28, 11-for-22, six rebounds, 10 assists, two TOs) were sensational in combining for 66 points, 14 boards and 18 assists, the latter three more than Cleveland had as a team.

But he was somehow even better than the stats suggest.

Draymond Green loved watching Durant do his thing easily down the middle in his first Finals game for Golden State. Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, top, defends a shot by Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love during the second half of Game 1 of basketball’s NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, June 1, 2017. “You can’t be anxious about getting the rebound yourself”.

But someone from Cleveland, maybe many someones, had better find a way to make life tougher for the Warriors going forward starting on Sunday.

“We can’t let Durant get easy baskets like that”, Lue said as his team practiced at Warriors headquarters amid a media frenzy.

“I mean, there’s no if, ands or buts”. “They’re 13-0, they’re constantly breaking records every year”. “So they’re obviously playing good basketball”.

“I think that’s how Cleveland is going to approach it, make it a physical game“, Michael Cooper, now the coach of the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream who went through some epic Lakers-Celtics battles as a player in the 1980s, said before the series began.

That’s up to Cleveland to figure out – and fast. The Cavs, meanwhile committed 20 turnovers leading to 21 points for Golden State. Klay Thompson, playing more stellar defense while missing all five of his 3-point tries and scoring just six points, notched his 77th career postseason game to tie Jeff Mullins for most in franchise history. Cleveland may be better off slowing it down. “The narrative and people writing articles and things like that, I don’t care”.

Kevin Durant lies to reporters after Game 1 on the NBA Finals by saying that he didn’t stare down Rihanna. “(I’ll) be a little more active and I can be better on Sunday”. Any second chance points allowed also spells death.

“We got to be able to move the ball, we know that”, James said in his post game presser. After both teams stormed through their respective conferences, the highly anticipated Game 1 ended in a lopsided affair as the Warriors flew out of the gates to take the victory, 113-91. That strategy was a big factor in James turning the ball over eight times and having fewer pathways to the rim.

Prior to getting Thompson’s John Hancock in the unlikely appliance, the Warriors’ sharpshooter recognized two signatures already in the toaster – Draymond Green’s and David Lee‘s. If it wasn’t Kyrie Irving creating off the dribble, it was LeBron James bulldozing his way to the basket looking to score or to kick out to a plethora of shooters spotted up around the three-point line. His size was particularly bothersome for Irving and Love. “That’s the formula for us”, Curry said. Whatever the case may be, he’s making defenders look foolish again, while not hesitating or seeming unsure of himself when drawing a mismatch.