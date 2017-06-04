Cavs repeat, Warriors dynasty at stake in Finals

The Cavaliers are now +150 to host the finale of the NBA Finals, while Golden State is -170.

In just about 24 hours the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers will face off in the NBA Finals for the third consecutive year. Durant is thriving in the collegial atmosphere provided by the Warriors.

“When he’s going, he makes their team a lot better”, Green said, “so it is my job to try to take him out of the game”. Someone painted over the slur before officers arrived to investigate, Sandoval said.

Just don’t tell that to James. “But I think we got a great group of guys, headlined by one of the best guys to ever do it”.

Durant punished Cleveland for leaving him free, taking the ball to the hoop for emphatic dunks as a man on a mission to deliver what he came for: a championship.

Don’t worry when the Warriors go on one of their 10-0 runs.

There will be no love lost between these teams, especially after Green, whose Game Five suspension in the 2016 Finals was considered by many to be the turning point, said last November he wanted to “destroy” and “annihilate” the Cavs in a championship rematch. “They’re 13-0. They’re constantly breaking records every year”. The problem for them though is that last year’s championship team is not good enough to win it this year. Focusing specifically on Game 1 of the NBA Finals over the past 26 years, the Under has been a profitable 9-15-1 O/U since 1991.

He had won the first battle with King James.

The Warriors spoiled James’ fairy-tale return to Cleveland from Miami by downing an injury-hit Cavaliers squad for the 2015 crown, their first in 40 years. However, though it breaks my heart to write this, I believe that the Warriors will win the championship this year.

“So that’s the most important thing, but individually, just work on my game, like I said, approach the game like I always do, and we’ll see what happens”. This postseason, Love is averaging 17.2 points and 10.4 rebounds, personal bests with the Cavs. He’s in better health now, even while wearing a sleeve over his elbow to protect some swelling. He shot 11 for 22, 6 of 11 on 3s.

“I don’t want to feel what I felt past year, and to do everything in my power to attack every game with that kind of perspective”.

The four-time scoring champion is the biggest addition to a team favoured to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Finals starting Thursday in Oakland, and he is not about to change anything in his approach.

But despite returning to the Finals with relative ease the Warriors are well aware of the value of not becoming complacent.

Golden State should be mentally locked in. The Cavaliers host Game 3 and Game 4. Cleveland committed 12 of its 20 turnovers in the first half – “20 in the Finals is not going to get it done”, Irving said.

With head coach Steve Kerr having taken a leave to deal with pain management issues tied to spinal surgery, Brown has filled in as game coach for the Warriors since Game 3 of their opening-round sweep of Portland. You don’t overcome a 3-1 deficit in the National Basketball Association playoffs.

“I’m just trying to be the best me I can be”.