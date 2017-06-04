Cavs the champs but Warriors the favorites in the NBA Finals

After steamrolling their respective ways to get there, the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers will be meeting for a third straight time for the rubber series between the pair. Cleveland Cavaliers’ LeBron James answers questions before an NBA basketball practice, Wednesday, May 31, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

The teams split two games in the regular season, the Cavs with a 109-108 victory on Christmas Day in Cleveland, the Warriors a 126-91 win on January 16 in Oakland.

Analysis: The 2016-2017 campaign was James’ worst in 14 years from the stripe, as the four-time MVP converted on just 67.4 percent of his regular season free throw attempts. Meanwhile, in Cleveland, the Cavaliers actually saw playoff tickets drop from $314 during LeBron’s comeback year in 2015 to $265 during the Cavs’ run to the National Basketball Association title last year.

The Warriors weren’t just dunking a lot in the first half – they were setting season records.

Not that anyone expected any different.

Last season’s NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers was an instant classic, but this year’s version might be quick and painful for LeBron James and Co., and you can thank one man – Kevin Durant.

The Warriors didn’t lose a single game in cruising to this matchup, becoming the first team since the 2000-01 Lakers to enter the Finals undefeated. “Like I said, we had 20 turnovers, and there’s no way you’re going to win a ball game having 20 turnovers against this team and on the road”.

“I think we have great rapport with one another”, says Brown. It was the first championship for any Cleveland professional team in 53 years.

Though the Warriors ended up sweeping Gregg Popovich’s team, they weren’t always dominant.

“I look at my son being four years removed from driving his own auto and being able to leave the house on his own”, James said. “Cleveland fired me twice, this is a time to get back at ’em. extra incentive. You know hate in America, especially for African-Americans, is living every day”.

That series turned when Green was suspended for Game 5 and James and Kyrie Irving took over from there. Third time’s the charm.

The Warriors know better than to relax against James and their rivals, Durant said. In fact, Vegas hoops has had a strong presence in recent Finals, with Thompson earning a ring with the Cavs previous year, Findlay Prep grad Cory Joseph winning with the Spurs in 2013-14 and Joel Anthony winning back-to-back rings with the Miami Heat in 2011-12 and 2012-13.

Last year, they recovered to win the championship.

“It’s just been such better progression for Steph this postseason”, coach Steve Kerr said.

The teams will meet again in Oakland on Sunday for Game Two of the best-of-seven series.

“It feels a little surreal”, Brown said.

‘I’m sure LeBron probably thinks he could play better, and you tip your hat off to KD’. Despite the Warriors’ offensive powers, Thompson and Curry will have to show up in this series for them to have a chance.

Bohls: The Spurs will find a way to get a Chris Paul, Kyle Lowry or George Hill at point guard and say goodbye to Pau Gasol, Patty Mills, Dewayne Dedmon and maybe even Danny Green and represent the West. Golden State established a theme early: they were going to get to the basket one way or another.

Expect the series to be heated from tip off with Golden State’s Draymond Green likely to be the lightning rod. He has hit just 38 percent of his shots as his normally reliable jumper has failed him. Thompson says he isn’t anxious.

“I feel very good about our chances”. Obviously shots are falling.

Warriors starting center Zaza Pachulia returned after missing the final two games at San Antonio with a bruised right heel and contributed eight points and six rebounds while plugging the paint.

The Warriors are the first team to win their first 12 games of the postseason, sweeping all three rounds so far. In all, 11 players in the series have been All-Stars in their careers, tying the 1983 Finals between Philadelphia and the Lakers for the most in National Basketball Association history. No player outside the Boston Celtics dynasty of the late 1950s and 1960s had appeared in six straight finals.