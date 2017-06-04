Cavs the champs but Warriors the favourites in the NBA Finals

After winning the NBA Finals in 2015, winning an NBA record 73 games in the 2016 regular season and adding former MVP Kevin Durant to their roster in offseason, the Warriors are as terrifying this year as they’ve ever been.

Follow the WTLC crew as we discuss these questions and much more as one of the most highly anticipated NBA Finals in league history unfolds.

Golden State’s Klay Thompson set the record for most points in an National Basketball Association quarter with a 37-point third quarter against Sacramento on January 23, 2015. Frye and Korver had their minutes slashed in the last round but the Cavaliers figure to need their 3-point shooting now against the tougher Golden State defense.

In the Finals James has won, the series go an average of 6.3 games with LeBron led teams going 11-8 ATS in the process, resulting in a much more profitable cash rate of nearly 58 percent.

“LeBron is going to get his points and so is Kyrie”.

Looking deeper into that number you can see, when LeBron loses a Finals series, it never goes the distance and usually, they end rather quickly, averaging just 5.2 games per Finals. That was in 2012 when James and the Miami Heat beat Durant’s Oklahoma City Thunder in five games, giving “King” James his first crown.

The constant comparisons with Michael Jordan will continue to be prevalent and despite having All-Stars such as Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love alongside him, James is the architect who can win this Finals for Cleveland again.

The Warriors are 12-0 in the playoffs and have won 27 of their last 28 overall. “They played well. We have to answer”. Starting in Game 5 previous year, the Cavs were able to overwhelm them with defense and took away the transition baskets they can usually get in droves. “And we’ve got a long way to go for us as a society, and for us as African-Americans, until we feel equal in America”.

“Throughout the postseason, there’s so many different emotions going high, going low from players and things of that nature”, James said. “It’s been working up to this point, so I can’t change what I’m doing”.

A Durant dunk or a Curry three, huh?

All in all I think this series is really close.

Ahead of Game 7 a year ago, James told cleveland.com he wanted to win for northeast OH because of the bond people share over sports.

Maybe, but as the teams gear up for Thursday night’s series opener in Oakland, comments made by Warriors forward Draymond Green in October are reverberating around Cleveland. “We don’t know yet”, said James. He also is deadly from any range and will sting the Cavs often enough to get Curry more open shots.

“So that’s the most important thing, but individually, just work on my game, like I said, approach the game like I always do, and we’ll see what happens”.